The week ahead: This week could dictate Penguins’ plan

The All-Star Break was supposed to be the line in the sand for the Pittsburgh Penguins and what their trade deadline plan would be. But general manager Kyle Dubas does not seem eager to make a decision on what direction he wants to take, and he is quickly running out of time on making that decision.

Likewise, the Penguins themselves are running out of time to get themselves back into the Stanley Cup Playoff race. These four games this week will almost certainly dictate what they end up doing on Mar. 8, because after this four-game West Coast road trip they only have two more games before the trade deadline.

This past week was also a big week for the Penguins with four home games against pretty average opponents. It did not go as well as they needed it go to, earning just five out of eight possible points with a 2-1-1 record. That included blowing a late lead against the Los Angeles Kings in absurd fashion, losing another overtime game against the New York Islanders, and then winning back-to-back games against the Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers.

Things are going to get a little tougher this week on the road.

That starts on Tuesday night in Vancouver against the Canucks.

Vancouver won the first meeting of the season in mid-January, handing the Penguins one of their many overtime losses this season after erasing a pair of two-goal deficits. The Penguins might be catching Vancouver at the right time as the Canucks are going through one of their first extended slumps of the season, going just 4-5-1 in their past 10 games, with only two of those wins coming in regulation. While the Canucks have been slumping, Brock Boeser has continued his great season with six points in his past four games, while Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes remain capable of changing a game every time they step on the ice.

After playing in Vancouver, the Penguins go to Seattle to play a Kraken team that is also fighting for a playoff spot. Pittsburgh won the first meeting at home, 3-0, thanks to a pair of Sidney Crosby goals and a 22-save Tristan Jarry shutout.

Seattle’s problem all season has been a lack of goal-scoring, but the Penguins always have to be aware of Jordan Eberle who seems to score a goal in every game he plays against them.

The Penguins then return to Canada for the always difficult Alberta trip where they have a back-to-back against the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers. The Penguins beat Calgary, 5-2, earlier this season and have both games against Edmonton within a week.

This will not be an easy stretch of games at all.

Calgary is an extreme long-shot for the playoffs and likely to be trading off several players over the next two weeks, but it is playing strong hockey in recent weeks with a 7-3-0 record in its past 10 games, including a three-game winning streak over Winnipeg, Boston and Edmonton.

The Oilers, meanwhile, have been one of the best teams in the league since replacing Jay Woodcroft with Kris Knoblauch behind the bench. They have, however, hit a little slump over the past two weeks as their early season goaltending problems have returned. There should be an opportunity for the Penguins to perhaps take advantage of that, but slowing down the Oilers offense — specifically superstar forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl — will be a huge issue.

The Penguins and Oilers will both be playing the second half of a back-to-back in this game.

If the Penguins were in a better situation in the standings I would be happy if they simply split this road trip and found a way to get four or five points out of it.

But given the seven-point gap between them and a playoff spot they are not really in a position for that sort of week. Ideally, they need at least six points out of this. Seattle and Calgary should be the two most winnable games, and then you need to find a way to split the Vancouver and Edmonton games (at least).

The injuries to Jake Guentzel and (possibly) Bryan Rust are really going to make a tough week even more difficult. Going on a four-game road trip like this without your two best wingers is a huge problem.

But they need to find a way.

I am not sure there is anything the Penguins can do over the next two weeks to convince management to become major buyers, but if they can go on a roll and get back to within a handful of points of a playoff spot it might prevent them from selling, It also might give them a fighting chance at a playoff spot.

They got four big points over the past two games. Now they need about six or seven more over the next week to keep it going.