Sidney Crosby leads the NHL in numerous categories in games against Philadelphia

With four points against the Penguins’ cross-state rivals from Philadelphia yesterday, Sidney Crosby is the NHL’s all-time leading scorer in numerous categories when it comes to games against the Flyers.

Sid’s four points in yesterday’s game helped propel the team to a 7-6 win in a barnburner of a game at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins, along with PenguinsPR shared a graphic on social media showing just how dominant Crosby is when it comes to playing the Flyers.

Crosby is the NHL’s all-time leading scorer in three different categories:

Goals, 55

Assists, 73

Points, 128

For the Penguins, the win came at a time where points are very much needed as Pittsburgh currently sit nine points out of the Wild Card in the Eastern Conference, but do have several games at hand compared to teams above them in the standings.

The team returns to the action tomorrow night as they kick off a road trip through Western Canada and to Seattle.