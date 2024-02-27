Pens Points: West Coast Voyage

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

The potential return for a Jake Guentzel trade is all over the place. Multiple first-round picks? High-end prospects? Mid-round picks and prospects? NHL-ready players? Here’s an in-depth look at what Guentzel could fetch for the Penguins as of Feb. 26. [PensBurgh]

While Jake Guentzel is the prized jewel that may or may not be traded by the Pittsburgh Penguins by the March 8 trading deadline, new rumors are emerging that one or both of Pittsburgh’s goaltenders could be shipped off elsewhere. [The Hockey News]

Bryan Rust, injured in the third period of Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Flyers, did not travel with the team on this West Coast swing and continues to be evaluated. [Penguins]

Jansen Harkins has been something of a constant, if you want to call it that, in the Penguins’ bottom six this year. While the offense may not be there (a running theme with the bottom six), Harkins has found a role and continued bringing a physical dimension to the team. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Penguins legend Jarome Iginla is rightfully enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame, earning a reputation as one of the greatest power forwards ever. Now, his children, daughter Jade, and sons Tij and Joe, are following in their father’s footsteps, hoping to carve a legacy of their own while carrying the Iginla name. [NHL]

The Maple Leafs appear up for the challenge of carrying three goalies. [Sportsnet]