Game Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins @ Vancouver Canucks 2/27/2024 - Lines, how to watch

Who: Pittsburgh Penguins (26-21-8, 60 points, 7th place Metropolitan Division) @ Vancouver Canucks (38-16-6, 82 points, 1st place Pacific Division)

When: 10 p.m. ET

How to Watch: SN-PIT, TVAS, SNP, streaming on ESPN+

Pens’ Path Ahead: It’s a tough week for the Penguins, who have three more West Coast road games over the next five days after tonight. The Pens face the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, then battle through a back-to-back against the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers over the weekend.

Opponent Track: The Canucks stormed to the top of the league with a dominant first half of the season. Even though they still sit atop the NHL and Pacific standings with 82 points, it’s been a (relatively) bad week for the league leaders. Vancouver lost four straight games, including a 10-7 barnburner against the Minnesota Wild, before recovering with a 3-2 overtime win over the Boston Bruins Saturday.

Season Series: The Canucks took Game 1 of the season series. Sidney Crosby scored twice to turn a two-goal deficit into a trip to overtime, but Elias Pettersson spoiled the Pens’ comeback with a goal in extra time to seal Vancouver’s 4-3 win.

Hidden Stat: The Canucks have a 20-5-2 record at home, a points percentage second only to the high-altitude Colorado Avalanche for the best in the NHL.

Getting to know the Canucks

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Nils Höglander - Elias Pettersson - Ilya Mikheyev

Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Arshdeep Bains - Elias Lindholm - Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe - Teddy Blueger - Sam Lafferty

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes / Filip Hronek

Ian Cole / Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov / Noah Juulsen

Goalies: Thatcher Demko, Casey DeSmith

Possible scratches: Nils Åman, Mark Friedman

IR: Dakota Joshua, Carson Soucy, Tucker Poolman, Guillaume Brisebois

Former Penguin check-in: Mark Friedman has spent most of this season as a healthy scratch or on AHL assignment, and has made just two roster appearances since Nov. 30. Casey DeSmith has started 16 games this season for a 7-4-5 record, .894 SV% and 3.06 GAA. Free agent Phil Kessel has worked out with the Canucks’ AHL affiliate in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

Player stats

(via hockeydb)

AHL call-up Arshdeep Bains has yet to record a point in three games, but the Canucks say they are happy with his play so far. Bains is one of four Punjabi players to ever skate in the NHL.

The full quote from Rick Tocchet on Arshdeep Bains play over the 3 games with the #Canucks pic.twitter.com/7jnq9qFt4O — Randip Janda (@RandipJanda) February 25, 2024

J.T. Miller, who led the Canucks to Saturday’s overtime victory over the Bruins, made history by assisted on every goal in the 3-2 win.

J.T. Miller assisted on all three @Canucks goals in their second multi-goal, third-period comeback win of the season and moved back into first in the League standings.#NHLStats: https://t.co/PlS7gDxjrg pic.twitter.com/yJpcQa8LDq — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 25, 2024

Elias Lindholm, traded from the Calgary Flames to the Canucks at the beginning of the month, has settled in on the Canucks third line, scored two goals in his Feb. 6 Canucks debut but has added just two more in 10 additional games since the trade.

Thinking Canucks slump? Think again.

The Canucks finally snapped a season-worst losing streak Saturday by recovering from a two-goal third-period deficit and winning in overtime against the Bruins. Vancouver defenseman Tyler Myers called it a “big character win,” per Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre.

“We dropped four games there and we’re still at the top of the league,” Myers said. “There’s no reason for us to lose confidence or to get down on ourselves. I thought the way we responded tonight was huge for our group.”

The Canucks have 22 (twenty-two!) more points than the Penguins, and 12 more wins. They have the second-best home points percentage in the NHL, and they’ve only lost two games at home in the calendar year 2024. They’re well on their way to the first Pacific Division title in franchise history,

And now for the Penguins

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Reilly Smith- Sidney Crosby - Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor - Evgeni Malkin - Valtteri Puustinen

Emil Bemstrom - Lars Eller - Jesse Puljujarvi

Jansen Harkins - Noel Acciari - Jeff Carter

DEFENSEMEN

P.O. Joseph / Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson / Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves / Chad Ruhwedel

Goalies: Tristan Jarry, Alex Nedeljkovic

Potential Scratches: Matthew Phillips, John Ludvig, Bryan Rust (upper-body injury)

IR: Matt Nieto (out from knee surgery until March), Jake Guentzel

“From here on in, we just need to grab points.” — Sidney Crosby

Bryan Rust is not yet with the Penguins for this West Coast swing. He is still dealing with the upper-body injury that sent him to the locker room during the Pens’ 7-6 Sunday win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Penguins are now missing their No. 2 and No. 3 scoring leaders in Jake Guentzel and Rust.

Reilly Smith, who had recently dropped down the third line, skated on the first alongside Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell in Rust’s absence.

The two power play units without Rust, per Pens Inside Scoop:

PP1: Karlsson, Rakell, Crosby, Eller, Puustinen

PP2: Letang, Malkin, Smith, Carter, Bemstrom

There’s good news on the Guentzel front— that is, if you assume he will be on the team past March 8:

Jake Guentzel (who can return from LTIR on March 10) went out on the ice for some individual work once the official practice wrapped up.



"It's a big step when they get on the ice. Just means they're that much closer, so it's great to see him out there," Mike Sullivan said. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) February 26, 2024

The Canucks are reportedly one of the teams interested in a potential trade for Guentzel.