Pens Points: Late Night Comeback in Vancouver

It was a late night for the Pittsburgh Penguins so no one will blame you for prioritizing sleep over hockey, even though it meant you missed a thrilling comeback win. The Penguins of course are out west and began a four game road trip against the Vancouver Canucks. If you weren’t awake to see how the game played out, you can check our recap on the main site for all the happenings.

Pens Points...

Erik Karlsson was the Penguins biggest move of last offseason and seemed to be the fix to the power play troubles. Instead, reviews have been mixed on Karlsson with claims he hasn’t met expectations. [Pensburgh]

Last night was just the first stop on a tough road trip for the Penguins that still includes stops in Seattle along with a weekend back-to-back in Calgary and Edmonton. [Trib Live]

It was expected to be bad news when it was announced Bryan Rust was not heading on the road with the Penguins, and now that news is confirmed with Rust being labeled as week-to-week. [Pensburgh]

Could Bryan Rust’s injury have an impact on Kyle Dubas at the deadline. [The Athletic $$]

Undoubtedly the Penguins biggest trade piece is Jake Guentzel, with an expected bidding war to take place, but the rumored price tag for Guentzel’s services could be too high a price to pay for some. [The Hockey News]

March is a big month for women’s hockey in Pittsburgh with the PWHL coming to town to host a game in the city and the Penguins announcing plans to celebrate women throughout the month. [Penguins]

NHL News and Notes...

Lagging ticket sales and poor fan attendance have pushed the Winnipeg Jets into an uncomfortable spotlight as Gary Bettman comes to town to asses the situation. [CBC]

Twenty-years ago, the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators combined to set an NHL single game penalty minutes record after a fight fest the likes of which are unheard of in today’s NHL. [AP]