Penguins/Canucks Recap: Pens complete comeback in Vancouver, win in OT!

Pregame

A couple of new look lines with Bryan Rust out leaves the door open for Jesse Puljujarvi to get back into the lineup.

The Canucks lineup includes four former Penguins dressed.

First period

Pittsburgh gets an early power play, Valtteri Puustinen nearly scores from in tight and that’s something, even though almost doesn’t count.

Kris Letang takes the next penalty for flipping the puck over the glass. The Pens get out of that but then get into trouble on the following shift with a scramble in front of their goal. Tristan Jarry loses his net and somehow Nils Hoglander doesn’t score on his first crack at it, but Vancouver keeps up the pressure and Hoglander knocks in a second chance following a rebound.

Erik Karlsson is the next to the box and the Canucks’ power play is dangerous on their second attempt. Their passing pulls the Pens apart and Brock Boeser wires a shot in off Marcus Pettersson and in. 2-0.

Chasing the game, Puljujarvi takes a penalty in the last minute. Tough start for the Pens, Sidney Crosby had four shots on goal by his lonesome and some nice attempts, but Thatcher Demko was with all of them. Most of the rest of the team was having trouble keeping up. Shots 14-9 VAN through 20.

Second period

The Pens spend the first 1:30 killing off the carryover penalty and then strike when it gets back to even. Crosby sets up Rickard Rakell, who spins around and slides the puck into the net. 2-1 game.

Both teams get some chances, a nice display of passing for each side. Drew O’Connor draws a penalty getting taken down behind the net. The Canucks get into serious trouble when Rakell is blatantly cross-checked in the head on the ensuing power play faceoff.

Pittsburgh’s 5v3 works. Crosby sends a cross-crease pass for an easy slam dunk on Rakell’s second goal of the night. 2-2.

LET'S RAK AND ROLL!



Pittsburgh’s 5v4 doesn’t work. Kris Letang is in a tough spot trying to hold the line and Letang can’t handle J.T. Miller bulling through him and off on a breakaway. Jarry can’t stop the rolling puck shot that goes high to the blocker. 3-2, Vancouver back on top as the Pens’ disaster of a power play does it again to actively hurt themselves.

Jarry gets some redemption with a massive save on Tyler Myers from point blank range. Vancouver upping the pressure and they get a power play when Evgeni Malkin channels his inner Troy Polamalu and outright tackles Miller.

A raucous second period has the Pens showing some signs of life, but also shooting themselves in the foot.

Third period

Vancouver starts on the power play for the second straight period, but Pittsburgh kills it off again.

E. Pettersson goes to the box and it’s more comedy of errors by the Pens with just about every player who touches the puck making physical or mental errors resulting in more frustration. At least they didn’t give up a goal.

The Pens keep digging. Great shift by the second line and Letang up in the play leads to pressure. Lars Eller jumps on the ice and receives a pass and scores his 11th goal of the season to tie the game up with 10:15 to go in regulation.

Vancouver takes yet another penalty and the Pens’ power play has a chance to score for someone but, remarkably, neither team does.

Miller buries M. Pettersson behind the net but the refs have called a lot on Vancouver and let it slide. Jarry has to go back to the far post and stretch to stop what would have been a back-breaker of a goal.

Neither team can find an edge through 60 minutes, more time is required.

Overtime

Crosby starts OT, wins the faceoff and eventually knifes to the net for an individual effort but Demko stops him.

The Pens keep digging, Jarry keeps the puck out of the net on a Canucks’ attempt and Vancouver never touches the puck again. Eventually the lines cycle to where Reilly Smith, Lars Eller and Erik Karlsson all touch the puck in the offensive zone. Demko robs Smith but leaves a rebound that Karlsson slams home for a Pittsburgh comeback win.

Some thoughts

The Bob Grove stat of the night highlights road woes in pre-game: “Pens have lost 13 of their last 19 road GP (6-9-4) and have allowed the first goal in 11 of their last 17 road games (3-5-3). They are 18-7-3 the last 28 times they scored first in a road game.” They would give up the first goal but find a way to win. Three more tough ones on the road coming up..

Crosby was playing inspired from the start, the rest of the visitors weren’t necessarily bad, but....It was obvious who the second best team was on the ice early on. Not much shame in that considering Vancouver is really good, but jarring to see. But you have to tip your cap to the Pens, they’re nothing if not trying. To be down 2-0 early on the road and find a way to overtime is something tangible.

Crosby’s assist on Rakell’s first goal made him the ninth player in league history to 1,000 even strength points. Just another notch in the belt for the greatest of his time.

Letang muffed the play on the latest SHG against, but watch again and isolate on Miller. He took a few strides and had a full head of steam and probably always was going to get to that puck first. Then some weird luck with the puck popping up and Miller avoiding a high stick with a favorable smack of the puck in front of him and he was gone. Short of Letang abandoning the zone and being way conservative to pull back, not much else to do, he started on the wall in case the clearing attempt was coming to there. E. Petersson with some touch to pop it back to the middle. Tough pill to swallow and yet another bad result for the stars on the power play.

In the big scheme of things, Letang being on ice for 25.6% of the expected goal share at 5v5 for the first two periods per Moneypuck was much more problematic and worse than his contribution to the SHGA.

The Canucks’ were playing like they knew they wouldn’t get called for every physical play. Filip Hronek drilled O’Connor up high late in the game and he left his shift early after holding his head a little bit. Something to monitor moving ahead.

Good things happen almost every time Puustinen touches the puck. He has great awareness and IQ. As Mike Rupp touched on in the broadcast, Puustinen made an incredibly smart play to go backwards with the puck after he got stopped on a shot to keep possession for the Pens. That’s so critical in OT. And the puck ended up in the net before Vancouver got it back, but it wouldn’t have happened without the heady play of Puustinen. The pass to Eller on the game-tying goal was also a nice move with his head up to find the trailing player jumping into the play. Good stuff all around from Puustinen.

Solid win for the Pens, who are up to three in a row now for the first time since late December. They had to dig deep and erased a third period deficit in order to make it happen, but ended up with a great start for their critical Western road swing. Next game is on Thursday in Seattle.