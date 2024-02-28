 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sidney Crosby’s latest achievement: Ninth player in NHL history to 1,000 even strength points

Another game, another accomplishment for Sidney Crosby

By Hooks Orpik
Pittsburgh Penguins v Vancouver Canucks Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

One of the best parts of Penguins games these days is the random Sidney Crosby accomplishment that just might pop up. On Pittsburgh’s first goal, Crosby setup Rickard Rakell with a nice assist. Another day at the office for No. 87, but it was a meaningful point.

The list is a who’s who of the best offensive players in the last 40 years (sans Mario Lemieux, who only played 915 career games), plus the timeless Mr. Hockey. You’ve got Gretzky. Jagr. Yzerman. Francis. Messier. Howe. Dionne. Esposito. And now Crosby. Quite the fraternity to join.

Naturally, Gretzky leads the league with 1,818 career ES points. Jagr is in second with 1,250. Fifth place Marcel Dionne has 1,098 — so Crosby, with a few more years played after his current contact ends, is likely to end up near the very top of this all-time list too when it’s all said and done.

There will be a few more milestones on the way of significance. Crosby is closing in on some round numbers (600 goals, 1,000 assists and 1,600 points are all coming into focus), but you never know what the next exclusive club is that he might join.

