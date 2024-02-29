Pens Points: Kraken Waters

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

Is Sidney Crosby a good hockey player? You be the judge of that. On Tuesday, Crosby became just the ninth player in NHL history to record 1,000 even-strength points, earning the milestone in his 1,246th career game and becoming the fourth-fastest player in league history to hit the mark, according to the Penguins’ PR department. [PensBurgh]

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ 1A-1B-style goalie tandem has become the norm in today’s NHL, with teams, including the Penguins, so often needing two or even three capable NHL starters to handle the rigors of the 82-game season. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Plenty of parallels exist between former No. 1 overall picks Connor Bedard and Nathan MacKinnon’s rookie seasons. [NHL]

New York Rangers bruiser Matt Rempe has recently captured the imagination of hockey fans worldwide for his eagerness to engage in fisticuffs with other NHL brawlers. This cult-like following has caused some to look back through history to remember other cult heroes. [Bleacher Report]

The “Yzer-plan” may be about to bear the fruits of its labor, with the Detroit Red Wings on the upswing, ready to end a playoff drought dating back to 2016. [AP News]

A trade! Perhaps this breaks the ice. Defenseman Chris Tanev was acquired by the Dallas Stars from the Calgary Flames on Wednesday in a three-team trade also involving the New Jersey Devils. [NHL]