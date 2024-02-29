Game Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins @ Seattle Kraken 2/29/2024 - Lines, how to watch

Who: Pittsburgh Penguins (27-21-8, 62 points, 6th place Metropolitan Division) @ Seattle Kraken (25-22-11, 61 points, 6th place Pacific Division)

When: 10 p.m. ET

How to Watch: Sportsnet Pittsburgh and Root Sports NW in the local markets, streaming on ESPN+

Pens’ Path Ahead: The Pens head back across the border after tonight for a Saturday/Sunday b-2-b with Calgary and Edmonton over the weekend. Then it’s back to the ‘Burgh for a pair of mid-week division matchups with Columbus and Washington next Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

Opponent Track: The Kraken have been up and down all year and in the recent past. They’re 4-3-1 since the All-Star break, a record that might be stronger than it appears being as two of the wins were in shootouts. Tonight is game five of six in a row at home, Seattle bested Boston in (you guessed it) a shootout on Monday in their last game out to bounce-back from losing 5-2 to Minnesota.

Season Series: Pittsburgh took the first meeting on Jan 15th, a 3-0 victory, breaking the Kraken’s nine-game winning streak. Going into that day looks like the high water mark and turning point of Seattle’s season — they’re only 6-8-2 since (and including) when they rolled into Pittsburgh.

Hidden Stat: Sidney Crosby (2A) and Evgeni Malkin (1A) both recorded points on Tuesday, and Pens PR points out the team has an overall record of 382-87-45 when both stars get on the scoresheet in the same game.

Hidden Stat 2.0: Pens PR also tips us off that Pittsburgh is 13-9-2 against Western Conference opponents this season (which leaves 14-12-6 against their home conference).

Leap Day: The Pens are only 4-4-0 all-time on the rare February 28th occurrence and game. Pittsburgh lost leap day games in 1976 and 1984 before winning in 1992, losing in ‘96, winning in 2004. In recent times, they’ve been active in now playing games in the last four leap days; winning in 2012 and 2016 but losing in 2020.

Getting to know the Kraken

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Jared McCann - Matty Beniers - Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz - Alex Wennberg - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen - Yanni Gourde- Andre Burakovsky? / Tye Kartye

Tomas Tatar - Kailer Yamamoto - Brandon Tanev

DEFENSEMEN

Vince Dunn / Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak / Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin / Justin Schultz

Goalies: Joey Daccord, Philipp Grubauer

Possible scratches: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryker Evans, Tye Kartye

IR: none

—Burakovsky missed practice yesterday, Kartye was said to be the placeholder skating on that line.

—For an expansion team in year 3, this is a weird spot. As perhaps to be expected, there’s no absolute elite talent. Plenty of pretty good players, a lot of whom have been around since the team’s inception. Seattle isn’t a bad team by any design, yet they’re not really that good yet either. Vegas set the bar impossibly high and they were far more aggressive in trades in the early days (bringing in big pieces like Max Pacioretty, Alec Martinez, Robin Lehner and Mark Stone; to say nothing of later moves to add Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo through FA). Seattle has been more content to go the slow build route through youth (The Athletic ranked the Krakens’ prospect pool 12th recently).

Player stats

(via hockeydb)

—McCann has led the Kraken in points during each of their first two seasons and is making a run for a third this year. He’s scored by far the most goals in franchise history so far for the NHL’s newest club. Thanks, Hextall.

—While we’re in a moment of being envious in a futile way, what’s up with the Kraken getting Tolvanen on waivers last year, and the Pens end up with guys like Harkins and Phillips on waivers this year? Not much you can do, besides bemoan the timing and remember that sometimes the wire can reward with borderline impact players. (And sometimes...not).

—Maybe it’s because he’s out west, but it sure feels like Brian Dumoulin slipped away into the void. He’s only averaging 16:18 this season and will not play 20+ minutes per game for the first time since his 2015-16 rookie season. Since he’s playing less, he’s shooting less (only 46 SOG in 56 games) but has four goals this season. His career-high is 5, so he’s got a decent chance to tie or exceed that. Go figure. Seems like he’s settling into the tail-end of his career well out of the bottom pair out in Seattle after signing a two-year contract last summer.

—Daccord has seriously saved Seattle’s bacon this year. They expansion drafted Driedger, but he’s flamed out of the NHL. Grubauer was added as the pricey free agent anchor for the team, but he hasn’t lived up to the big contract at all. The unheralded option has been the best, only Connor Hellebuyck and Jeremy Swayman have a better save percentage in the league among starting goalies (as in, starting 50+% of their games).

And now for the Penguins

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Reilly Smith- Sidney Crosby - Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor - Evgeni Malkin - Valtteri Puustinen

Emil Bemstrom - Lars Eller - Jesse Puljujarvi

Jansen Harkins - Noel Acciari - Jeff Carter

DEFENSEMEN

P.O. Joseph / Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson / Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves / Chad Ruhwedel

Goalies: Tristan Jarry, Alex Nedeljkovic

Potential Scratches: Matthew Phillips, John Ludvig, Bryan Rust (upper-body injury)

IR: Matt Nieto (out from knee surgery until March), Jake Guentzel

—The Penguins got a reward for a practice cancelled yesterday in the aftermath of the OT win over Vancouver on Tuesday night.

Crosby’s travels

The Pens’ captain didn’t score a goal on Tuesday, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying. He’s usually money on the road this year, per Pens PR: