Opportunity (and necessity) is leading to production for three key Penguins forwards

When winger Jake Guentzel was knocked out of the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup there was every reason to believe that their playoff chances were finished. They were already facing a daunting task in trying to make up a nearly double-digit point deficit in the standings (with several teams between them), and now they were going to have to do that without their best winger, who might end up being traded before he returns to the lineup.

That was not what a struggling offense needed for any sort of a playoff push.

Add in Bryan Rust’s injury and it gets even tougher.

Since Guentzel’s injury, however, the Penguins have gone 4-1-1 and scored 24 total goals (four goals per game average) and narrowed the playoff gap down to seven points behind both the Philadelphia Flyers (for the third spot in the Metropolitan Division) and Tampa Bay Lightning (for the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference) while have four (Philadelphia) and five (Tampa Bay) games in hand. Of course games in hand are not wins in hand, and the odds are still pretty slim, but they at least still have a fighting chance.

The big key over the past week-and-a-half has been some other forwards on the team being forced into bigger roles, getting a bigger opportunity, and more importantly, making the most of them.

That includes Rickard Rakell, Drew O’Connor and Valtteri Puustinen.

Let’s start with Rakell, because he might be the most important of the three.

He has been one of the most disappointing players on the team this season when taking into account his huge regression in production and the fact he still carries a pretty significant contract. Part of what makes it so disappointing is that he was one of their most consistent forwards a year ago and seemingly made every line that he was a part of better. But something has been missing this season as the production not only disappeared, he just never seemed to be noticeable in a meaningful way. The goals disappeared, the playmaking and creativity was gone, and he just seemed like more of a passenger than a contributor.

But Guentzel’s injury forced him into a spot on the top line next to Sidney Crosby, and the results — so far — have been great.

Crosby and Rakell have had success before, but over the past six games that duo has produced eight goals in only 81 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time, while Rakell himself has seen a massive spike in his production. He has seven points and 17 shots on goal in the six games, playing what has easily been his best hockey of season.

If the Penguins are going to get back into this thing, they are going to need Rakell to play like he did a year ago.

Over the past six games, he has been.

He is the only one stepping up with a bigger opportunity.

Puustinen and O’Connor are also making a big impact with an opportunity to play on Evgeni Malkin’s wings on the second line.

I have liked Puustinen’s game all season, and the underlying numbers have been consistently strong. When he is on the ice, good things tend to happen for the Penguins. It has not always resulted in individual production for him, or in a consistent role, but he has held his own and looked like a viable NHL player. Beyond that, he keeps looking better the more opportunities he gets. He now has a four-game point streak with eight shots on goal in those games. It is his most productive stretch in his brief NHL career.

It is a similar story for O’Connor, who is also playing some of his best hockey with six points in his past seven games, including three goals.

O’Connor has been a weird player so far in his career because he keeps showing flashes of promise, then cools off, and then just when you get ready to give up on him being an NHL player he puts everything together again.

Whether the Penguins have a healthy Guentzel or Rust or not, Puustinen and O’Connor are the types of young forwards that the Penguins needed to emerge from their farm system and become productive NHL players. They need that depth, they need that fresh youth and energy, and they need that sort of production from down their lineup.

The injuries to Guentzel and Rust have pushed them into bigger roles where they are getting the opportunity.

If they continue to show they can produce, it could (and should) result in bigger and more consistent roles when get Guentzel (if he is not traded) and Rust back in the lineup.