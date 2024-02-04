Pens sign Jesse Puljujarvi to two-year deal

The Penguins have signed Jesse Puljujarvi to a two-year contract.

Puljujarvi had signed a PTO with the team in December and played just over a dozen games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the AHL.

His new two-year deal with the Pens runs through the end of next season and comes with a cap hit of $800,000.

Puljujarvi played last season with the Oilers and the Hurricanes and spent the offseason working to recover from hip surgery.

He was drafted 4th overall in 2016, racking up 51 goals in 317 games.

His career-high numbers were put up during the 2021-22 season when he scored 14 goals and 22 assists in 65 games.

For Pittsburgh, the team has been searching for more help up front in supporting roles, and Puljujarvi represents a no-risk opportunity to potentially get some level of reward in the best case scenario.

If he can remain healthy, Puljujarvi has a chance to revive his career here in Pittsburgh.