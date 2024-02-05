Pens Points: Puljujarvi Signed

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

Kyle Dubas made the pretty obvious official on Sunday: The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a two-year contract. [KDKA]

Speaking of almighty Dubas, as we approach the trading deadline, what could Dubas’ past in Toronto say about his future with these Penguins? [PensBurgh]

“I’d love to be a part of it. But it’s something you have to earn, though. It’s not something that’s given to you. To represent your country, you have to earn it.” Those words come from one of Canada’s greatest-ever Olympians, Sidney Crosby, who wants at least one more go-around at the Olympics in 2026. [PensBurgh]

Several current and former Penguins players have experience at the Winter Olympics. [Trib Live]

At the season’s midway point, which Penguins players are deserving of awards? [PensBurgh]

He’s got the Lebron (James) effect, where age doesn’t matter. He’s always going to be one of the best players in the league,” Mathew Barzal said of Sidney Crosby this weekend during All-Star festivities. It’s one of many such quotes about Crosby’s elite production during his age-36 season. [Penguins]

Bryan Rust continues to be a voice for those who stutter, openly talking about his experience as a professional hockey player with a stuttering impairment. [Trib Live]

Fixing a legendarily disappointing power play will be atop the list of things the team hopes to accomplish in the second half of the season. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

While players take All-Star competitions with a different (lesser) level of intensity, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov went viral over the weekend for all the wrong reasons. [Yahoo]

Former New York Islanders and Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise has returned to the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche after thinking his professional career was in the rearview mirror. [The Hockey News]

A new Metropolitan Division rivalry for the Penguins? Commissioner Gary Bettman recently hinted at the possibility of Cincinnati hosting a permanent NHL team through expansion, with a group of other cities that have allegedly shown interest in the NHL. [WLWT]