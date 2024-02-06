Pens Points: We now return to regularly scheduled programming

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Reilly Smith and defenseman John Ludvig may have earned approval to return to game action, perhaps as soon as Tuesday night’s contest against the Winnipeg Jets. [Trib Live]

The Penguins have been a ‘bubble’ team for most of the season, hanging on the fringes of the NHL playoff picture. Even with their place in the standings, this team still definitively views itself as a playoff club. [Trib Live]

One of the Penguins’ top goalie prospects, Joel Blomqvist, has continued to blossom into a worthy starter in his first year of professional hockey in North America. Blomqvist is being rewarded for his stellar play, earning an AHL All-Star selection in his first year with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov will step away from the team to receive care from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, it was announced on Monday. [Sportsnet]

The London Police Service cited a discovery of new evidence for reopening an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving five players from Canada’s 2018 World Junior hockey team. [ESPN]

The New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames will receive cap relief for the absences of the four players on leave due to the aforementioned WJC sexual assault proceedings. [TSN]