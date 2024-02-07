Pens Points: Taking Flight

It’s always a mystery how a team will come out of a long break, but the Pittsburgh Penguins left little doubt they were ready to resume their 2023-24 campaign with a 3-0 victory over the visiting Winnipeg Jets. Kris Letang scored the eventual game winner in the first period then Jeff Carter and Bryan Rust made the Jets pay on the power play in the second period to help build more than enough cushion for Tristan Jarry to post his league leading sixth shutout of the season. [Pensburgh]

Pens Points...

Ahead of his 500th career game, Jake Guentzel spoke to reporters and pulled back the curtain on what his future in Pittsburgh may look like with free agency on the horizon. [The Hockey News]

For 30 years, the Penguins alone have held the record for the NHL’s longest win streak, but that is being threatened by the present day Edmonton Oilers and their own generational superstar. [Trib Live]

Reilly Smith is back after missing some time with injury and the Penguins must find a way to get more from Smith in the coming weeks to aid their playoff push. [The Hockey News]

No trades were made since the last time the Penguins took the ice, but they will still look different than the last time we saw them with the addition/return of a few key names. [The Hockey News]

Representation of African Americans in hockey and their place in the sport’s history is an important story for P.O. Joseph, and he is proud that he gets to be apart of telling that story. [NHL]

After a successful stint in the AHL, Jesse Puljujarvi is officially a Penguin. What he brings to the team remains to be seen and expectations should be managed until he gets a few games under his belt. [Sportsnet]

Women’s hockey returns to Pittsburgh on March 17th with a PWHL contest between Montreal and Toronto scheduled to be played at PPG Paints Arena as a part of “PWHL Takeover Weekend.” [Penguins]

NHL News and Notes...

You’re never going to believe who is going to playing in the 2025 Winter Classic. If you guessed the Chicago Blackhawks come claim your prize. Connor Bedard and Co. will play host to the St. Louis Blues next year at Wrigley Field. [ESPN]

If you aren’t a fan of the digital ad boards on TV or sponsors on the helmets then look away because at least one team is reporting a boost in revenue from the additional ad sales. [The Buffalo News]