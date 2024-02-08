Pens Points: Into the Wild

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

Following a hit to the head on Pittsburgh Penguins center Noel Acciari, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon has been suspended for three games. [PensBurgh]

I think it’s fair to assume the Penguins know what spot they are in as we inch closer to the trading deadline and the end of the season. The team promptly displayed a sense of urgency in their win over the Jets. Can that urgency carry over? [Trib Live]

General manager Kyle Dubas also wants to see more consistency with his club on the power play and in the win column. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

While we wait to see what kind of team the Penguins will be by March 8’s trade deadline, what other clubs around the league can be classified as buyers, sellers or tweeners? [Sportsnet]

The Edmonton Oilers lost to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, ending their winning streak at 16 games. The Oilers have now firmly positioned themselves as playoff contenders after the dreadful start to their campaign. What sparked the legendary win streak, and what has been the key to the Oilers’ turnaround? [ESPN]

Mikhail Sergachev was taken off the ice on a stretcher during Wednesday night’s clash between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York in what was Sergachev’s first game back since suffering an injury in December. [NHL]