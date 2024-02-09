Pens Points: Twin City Tussle

For maybe the final time, the Pittsburgh Penguins will share the ice with Marc-Andre Fleury in an NHL game as the team is scheduled to take on the Minnesota Wild later tonight with Fleury expected to start against his former team. Prior to puck drop, Fleury will be honored for playing in his 1,000th career game and moving into second on the all-time goalie wins list earlier this season.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 PM and will be broadcast on Sportsnet Pittsburgh.

Pens Points...

It’s easy to make a case for Tristan Jarry being the single biggest surprise of the season so far, but if they want his efforts to pay off in the end, the Penguins need to start finding some more goals. [Pensburgh]

Sidney Crosby is truly an ageless wonder. At 36, the Penguins captain is putting together another career season and doing so in the most Sidney Crosby way possible. [The Athletic $$]

There’s no doubt the Penguins have been a better team in the new year, but general manager Kyle Dubas still sees plenty of room for improvement going forward. [Pensburgh]

It’s still a year out from the Four Nations Face-Off and two years out from the next Winter Olympics, but with the way he is playing now, Tristan Jarry should be in the conversation for Team Canada. [The Hockey News]

Amid uncertainty surrounding his future in Pittsburgh, a sportsbook has set the odds on where Jake Guentzel will play next. The Penguins stand as the favorite, but a pair of Western Conference teams are in the mix. [The Hockey News]

Recovery from double hip surgery and no NHL contract kept Jesse Puljujarvi away from the game for longer than he hopes now he’s back where he has wanted to be all along. [Trib Live]

Perhaps it was expected after Tuesday night but Mike Sullivan confirmed after practice that Noel Acciari will miss time with a concussion following an elbow from Brenden Dillon. [Trib Live]

NHL News and Notes...

Team USA will have a familiar face at the helm when it comes to guiding the teams for the Four Nations and 2026 Olympics with Bill Guerin being tabbed as general manager for the respective competitions. [NHL]