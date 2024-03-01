Pens Points: Sleepless in Seattle

West Coast games are not for those of us who value some shut eye but there are plenty of night owls who don’t mind the late nights at all. Once again the Pittsburgh Penguins went past midnight on the East Coast with a game against the Seattle Kraken out in the PNW. If you were one of those fans who stayed up then hopefully it was worth your loss of sleep, but for those of us who could not keep the eye lids open, the recap as always can be found here at Pensburgh.

Pens Points...

Injuries to Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust depleted an already struggling Penguins forward unit, but with two of their more reliable goal scorers out, others have stepped up in their place at the perfect time. [Pensburgh]

There is still no guarantee the Penguins turn into sellers at the trade deadline, but if they do, the players they could move out vary drastically in terms of what they could bring in return. [The Hockey News]

One name starting to pick up steam in trade rumors surrounding the Penguins is forward Reilly Smith who several teams have called on according to recent reports from those in the know. [The Hockey News]

On his game winning goal against the Vancouver Canucks, Erik Karlsson put on a full display of the talents that make him one of the best defensemen in the game and why acquiring him was the right move. [Trib Live]

Bryan Rust heads to injured reserve as expected after not traveling with the team and to fill his spot on the active roster the Penguins recalled Jonathan Gruden from the AHL. [Trib Live]

There were a lot of head scratching and downright maddening decisions made by Ron Hextall during his time as general manager, but the most glaring may have been letting Jared McCann walk out the door. [NHL]

NHL News and Notes...

Chris Tanev was considered by many to be the top blue line option on the market this trade season and now his is off the board after the Dallas Stars acquired the veteran and cemented their contender status. [Dallas Stars]

Both Sheldon Keefe of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Don Granato of the Buffalo Sabres were fined $25K a piece for what the NHL is calling “unprofessional conduct” on the part of the two head coaches. [TSN]