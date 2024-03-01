Penguins/Kraken Recap: Puck luck runs dry, Pens lose in rainy Seattle

Pregame

The Penguins use the same lineup tonight as their win last game.

First period

It was a solid start for the Pens, who did everything short of scoring a goal in the early going. The game was played in Seattle’s end for the first 10 minutes about as much as you’ll see in an NHL game. Shot attempts through the opening 3:30: 9-1 PIT. 11 minutes in, that edge was 25-5 in attempts.

Nothing too pretty with mostly point shots, traffic in front and mucking around to hold onto pucks and get more shots away.

Naturally, all that early control of play amounted to the Kraken scoring the first goal. An innocent looking point shot hit a Seattle player and took a funny bounce up in the air, dropping right at the feet of Oliver Bjorkstrand in front of the net. He got to it before P.O Joseph could and smacked it by Tristan Jarry. 1-0 SEA with 7:35 to go.

#SeaKraken 1-0



Grubauer has kept his team in it and Bjorkstrand is right place right time after Borgen's shot goes airborne off Wenny pic.twitter.com/WeP7CgSnLV — Alison (@AlisonL) March 1, 2024

A little later, Ryan Graves is the first player to take a penalty. The Kraken’s power play gets setup and a few looks but can’t score.

Pittsburgh gets their first power play afterwards and it’s more dreadfulness. The only time they touch the puck in the o-zone is with about 15 seconds left, when Jarry headmans a long pass up for Kris Letang while Seattle is in the middle of a change. They are able to recover without much threat.

Shots end up 18-7 Pittsburgh. Pretty good at having the run of play. But favorable bounces are 1-0 Seattle, and so is the score after 20.

Second period

The second begins like the first, pretty good for the Pens. Emil Bemstrom flashes some speed up the middle of the ice and finally the ref’s arm goes up for penalty after a Kraken player was draped all over Bemstrom like it’s the start of a Mario highlight reel from the ‘80s.

The ensuing power play is decent by the Pens’ standards (a couple shots, no major gaffes) but not close to a goal.

Game settles in to get pretty boring until Jansen Harkins tips a pass from Ryan Graves right in front. Philipp Grubauer has the answer for that, as he has everything else so far, but a Kraken defender high-sticked Harkins to put Pittsburgh back on the power play for a third time this game. Try as they may, no goal.

Shots are 11-8 Pens in the second. No goals on two power plays in the middle frame starts to loom large after 40 minutes.

Third period

Graves takes a second penalty for Seattle’s second power play of the evening. Pittsburgh kills it off.

But with 5:45 to go, Lars Eller gets over-zealous and high-sticks a Kraken while reaching to lift his stick - a third Seattle power play is the automatic call that goes to drain two more precious time from the comeback efforts. And it does more than that, Alex Wennberg drives to the net, Jarry drops to the ice and the rebound gets back to Wennberg to pop in while Letang and Carter can’t stop him. 2-0.

WENNY WILLS IT IN!



Wennberg would NOT be denied of his 100th point with the #SeaKraken and a HUGE insurance goal.



2-0! PPG! pic.twitter.com/4suyYHBwRj — Sound Of Hockey (@sound_hockey) March 1, 2024

Jarry is pulled with 2:30 to go and more 6v5 magic is needed. But like the rest of the night, there’s no magic to be had for the visitors.

Some thoughts

Loved the start the Pens had, which makes it bitterly ironic that Seattle scored the exact type of goal that it looked like Pittsburgh was building to. Hockey can be funny like that, sometimes the bounces and deflections materialize, sometimes they don’t.

One reason for that good start is that the non-first lines are playing better of late. Eller is a master of holding onto pucks and extending plays, and is elevating his whole line single-handedly as a result. O’Connor and Malkin have their moments of it too. If you squint even Harkins and Acciari have been doing moderately well to a fourth line degree. The Pens can’t only be Crosby’s line then waiting three shifts for him to cycle back on the ice, and lately they haven’t been.

Eagle-eyed observers may have noticed Jeff Carter strangely opened the game at the first faceoff for one shift on Crosby’s line. Didn’t make much sense until knowing the story behind it. This was Carter’s 1,300th career NHL game, the Pens got his kids up to Seattle to announce the starting lineup and dear old Dad got a sentimental nod. A nice little note and has to be good for the morale.

Reilly Smith got moved off the Crosby line in the third period, so there’s that. Smith had 1 SOG (and 5 total attempts), a takeaway and a blocked shot but much like his season wasn’t making a difference or positive impact. Mike Sullivan has “soft benched” players during games and put them back in the same spot later, and with Rust/Guentzel still out for a while the options to play with Crosby are extremely limited s that will be interesting to see how it unfolds.

Eller was the player who moved up to the Crosby line and took the crucial late penalty. Not that it may have mattered, but was just one of those games where little things didn’t add up for the Pens. The Kraken were able to punch a few ugly goals in, the Pens on 33 shots and 72 attempts amazingly (or not) couldn’t find a way to do the same.

Joseph and Letang had to make thousands of little decisions in the game, the two they didn’t get right ended up in the net. That’s why they call defense the game of mistakes.

Speaking of Guentzel, random thought, ‘cuz it’s late night and not much is happening in the game at the moment, but they showed on the broadcast him B-roll footage of him zipping around the ice again from a morning skate, he’s practicing with regular frequency and looking pretty darn good with a stick in his hands. Did he really need to go on LTIR with what Daily Faceoff seemingly confirmed what we saw that he has a broken pinky? A conspiracy theorist may deduce the Pens opted to ice him away where he can’t play until the deadline (while also giving the benefit to open up all the temporary cap room needed to make a waivers claim and bring up AHL players) and keep him healthy ahead of a trade. That could be connecting dots that don’t exist to be connected, but stray thought to chew on anyways. (Related: if the team knew Rust was about to go down himself with a more serious injury to open up their cap space, designating Guentzel for LTIR would have been unnecessary, but that can be chalked up to uncontrollable and unfortunate timing as a side note).

The Pens averaged 4.0 goals in their newly ended four game winning streak. Mostly without Guentzel and/or Rust. Tonight’s game the lack of their top two scoring wingers very much caught up to them. Perhaps they would have been snakebitten and failed to score just the same, but in what was a 1-0 game for almost all the night the absence of such high-end skill was noticeable and dearly missed.

It’s another loss you can point back to the power play, the Pens got three cracks and six full minutes all while down 1-0. Score one and the complexion of the game changes. They failed yet again. Getting the right players on the ice at the same time, say Puustinen and Rakell with the three healthy stars (87-71-65) would be a good starting point instead of the split groups that spin around in futility.

The winning streak is out the window, replaced by another frustrating night and empty result. The Pens have to regroup quickly, since on the surface the game on Saturday in Calgary looks a lot more winnable than playing the super-fast Oilers on Sunday (that have roasted Pittsburgh in recent games). Then again, the Pens just beat the Pacific division leading Canucks and then lost to the sixth place in the division Kraken, so predicting their future based on the logical results is often a pure guess at this point.