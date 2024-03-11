Pens Points: Winless Weekend

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

Sunday was, unfortunately for our collective sanity, another Pittsburgh Penguins gameday. After being outclassed by the Boston Bruins 24 hours prior, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers came to town and promptly dispatched these spiraling Penguins. [Recap]

Life must move on in this post-Jake Guentzel world, even if I was not ready to say goodbye to my beloved Jake Shakes. Kyle Dubas, if he didn’t already have his work cut out for him before, now has to retool this team again this summer, and likely regain some of the goodwill the fans gave him during his first few months on the job. “Nobody’s happy about it right now,” Dubas said. [Trib Live]

What do these new prospects Kyle Dubas acquired in the Guentzel trade bring to the Penguins’ organization? [The Hockey News]

Newly acquired forward forward Michael Bunting has a history of producing next to elite linemates. All one must do is go back and look at his tenure with Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella has been suspended two games and fined $50,000 for refusing to leave the bench after receiving a game misconduct and a bench minor during Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. [ESPN]

Take a look at this. The Minnesota Wild pulled Marc-Andre Fleury for the extra skater in 3-on-3 overtime on Sunday to WILD results. (I’ll be here all week).