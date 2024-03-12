Game Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins @ Ottawa Senators 3/12/2024 - Lines, how to watch

Who: Pittsburgh Penguins (28-27-8, 64 points, 7th place Metropolitan Division) @ Ottawa Senators (25-33-4, 54 points, 8th place Atlantic Division)

When: 7 p.m. ET

How to Watch: SportsNet Pittsburgh, RDS2, TSN5

Pens’ Path Ahead: For the third time in a row, the Penguins will finish out the week with three games in a four-day stretch. The Pens return home to meet the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, then stick around at PPG Paints for a back-to-back weekend against the New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings.

Opponent Track: The Senators are having an even worse time than the Penguins lately. They’ve played six of their last seven contests on the road and are currently on a seven-game losing streak.

Season Series: The Sens have dominated the season series so far, downing the Penguins 5-2 in October and claiming a 5-4 overtime win on Dec. 23.

Getting to know the Senators

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Mathieu Joseph - Tim Stützle - Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk - Shane Pinto - Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig - Mark Kastelic - Boris Katchouk

Jiri Smejkal - Dominik Kubalik

DEFENSEMEN

Jake Sanderson / Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun / Maxence Guénette

Erik Brainstorm / Jacob Bernard-Docker

Goalies: Joonas Korpisalo, Anton Forsberg

Possible scratches: Rourke Chartier, Matthew Highmore, Thomas Chabot

IR: Joshua Norris, Zack MacEwe, Travis Hamonic

Suspended: Parker Kelly

Parker Kelly will be absent as he serves the second game of a suspension earned for an illegal check to the head during a Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Kings. The hit cost Kelly $7,943, according to the Associated Press.

The Senators claimed Chicago Blackhawks forward Boris Katchouk of waivers on March 8. Katchouk was destined for the AHL and is now playing on the Sens’ third line, which sums up the state of this forward lineup.

The Sens announced Monday that top-line center Josh Norris will miss the rest of the season after undergoing a third shoulder surgery last week.

Thomas Chabot, a key part of the Sens’ defensive lineup, is out after suffering a leg injury during a Wednesday loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

Player stats

(via hockeydb)

Stützle, who has gone stretches of the season at a point-per-game production pace, ended a three-week goalscoring drought during the Senators’ Saturday loss to the Sharks.

The Senators have the worst team save percentage in the NHL with a combined SV% of .881, according to Moneypuck.

The Stagnating Senators

The Senators never recovered from their 2017 run-in with Chris Kunitz.

Ever since Kunitz’s double-overtime goal sent the Penguins to the Stanley Cup Final and eliminated the Senators from playoff contention, Ottawa hasn’t gotten anywhere close to another postseason berth. This season is no exception, and it’s causing some frustration both among the team and the fanbase.

From The Athletic’s Ian Mendes, who spoke with Claude Giroux about the team’s stagnancy:

[The Senators] might be best characterized by their maddening inconsistency. And that is not really an identity as much as it’s a character flaw. The same team that beat Stanley Cup hopefuls the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights in succession, on the heels of losing to doormats the Anaheim Ducks and the Chicago Blackhawks. And those ridiculous highs and lows— often experienced in close proximity— are what Giroux finds exasperating. “We’ve shown that we can be a good team and that we can play with the best teams. And that’s what is frustrating about all this,” Giroux says. “We’ll play four, five or six good games and then we’ll have two or three bad ones. It’s definitely frustrating. But it’s something we need to learn. And we need to learn quick.”

From the Ottawa Sun’s Bruce Garrioch, after the Sens lost 2-1 Saturday to the league-bottom San Jose Sharks:

Everybody is frustrated because even if the expectations placed on this team coming into the season were too high, the Senators record is way worse than anybody thought and there’s not one aspect of the team that is getting the job done. “It’s tough to stay positive when you keep losing, and keep losing the way that we’ve been playing” said centre Tim Stutzle, who scored the only goal against the Sharks. “It’s not that we’ve been playing terrible hockey, it’s just that it hasn’t been good enough. We’ve got to be better than that, myself included.”

Tonight’s contest is set to be a matchup between two frustrated, underperforming teams whose fanbases are beginning to root for a better lottery pick rather than wins. The only question is which one will snap their losing skid first.

And now for the Penguins

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Michael Bunting - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith - Evgeni Malkin - Valtteri Puustinen

Rickard Rakell - Lars Eller - Emil Bemstrom

Jesse Puljujarvi - Noel Acciari - Jeff Carter

DEFENSEMEN

P.O. Joseph / Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson / Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves / John Ludvig

Goalies: Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic

Potential Scratches: Drew O’Connor (concussion)

IR: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand injury)

“It’s tough. Obviously, the games haven’t gone the way we’ve wanted the last six or seven. It’s just finding that motivation. Finding something that motivates you and can elevate your game to a new level.” —Tristan Jarry after the Penguins’ 4-0 Sunday shutout by the Edmonton Oilers (Penguins media) “You don’t have any other choice but to just muster up, I think. Nobody’s happy with what’s going on, how things have been going. I think it doesn’t matter how hard you may think it is. I think you just got to find a way to make that confidence for yourself. You’ve just got to push it and maybe get a little two, three, four extra percent.” —Bryan Rust after the loss (Taylor Haase of DK Pittsburgh Sports)