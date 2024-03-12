Pens Points: To Canada’s Capital

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ recent three games, where they lost by margins of 6-0, 5-1, and 4-0 consecutively, was just the third time since the start of the 2005-06 season that the Penguins went three games in a row and scored only one goal. By these statistics, it has become the worst three-game stretch of the Sidney Crosby era. [PensBurgh]

The Pittsburgh Steelers made headlines late Sunday for reportedly signing veteran quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson, who will turn 36 in November, now joins a list of late-career former superstars acquired by Pittsburgh sports teams. [Trib Live]

The Penguins placed forward Jonathan Gruden on waivers Monday afternoon. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be sporting new jerseys when they don their throwback Toronto St. Patricks jerseys for their annual St. Patrick’s Day game. [The Hockey News]

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko is expected to miss two to four weeks with a knee injury. [TSN]

New Jersey Devils defenseman Kurtis MacDermid said he ‘lost a lot of respect’ for New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe after Rempe was ejected from Monday’s game for delivering an elbow to Jonas Siegenthaler. [Sportsnet]