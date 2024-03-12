Wilkes Weekly: Young players bring increased focus on WB/S Penguins

It’s been a while since we’ve checked in on the AHL affiliate, due to the hectic NHL schedule for the Penguins and the relative low interest that these articles generate. But recent developments mean it is worth a look and seeing what is up out on the farm in Wilkes-Barre.

Standings

The Pittsburgh Penguins aren’t going to make the playoffs this season, but their AHL team is on track to do so. The top six teams from the Atlantic will make it, Wilkes-Barre has been in solidly in third place for a while and remain there currently.

Clear day roster

A player must be on the AHL roster on their “clear day” (the same day as the NHL trade deadline) in order to be eligible to play in the AHL for the remainder of the season. You may have missed (or might have noticed) that Pittsburgh re-assigned Valtteri Puustinen, Jonathan Gruden and Joona Koppanen back to Wilkes on Friday. That retains eligibility for all to play more games in Wilkes.

The Penguins did not have any more candidates to go down, Jansen Harkins would have required waivers and was a part of the NHL lineup before his injury. Drew O’Connor and John Ludvig also would have needed waivers and are both seen as graduated NHL’ers within the organization. Jesse Puljujarvi was only in the AHL this season to tryout and ensure his health would allow him to play in the NHL, he won’t be going back this year.

Pittsburgh waived Gruden on Monday, because he can’t go back to the AHL without them. We’ll see today if he’s claimed and might remain there for the rest of the season barring more NHL injuries.

New additions

At the NHL trade deadline, the trickle down effect for Wilkes meant saying goodbye to veteran goalie Magnus Hellberg, who was traded off to Florida. In return, the Pens have received Ludovic Waeber. Waeber, 27, is in his first year in North America after playing a long while in Switzerland. He hasn’t looked that great with an .887 save% in 15 AHL contests and likely is just a warm body to help finish up the season with the AHL Pens.

The bigger and happier news for Wilkes was the addition of forward Vasily Ponomarev, who was brought over in the Jake Guentzel deal. Pittsburgh GM Kyle Dubas said he sees Ponomarev as being “on the cusp” of an NHL job, but will start in Wilkes-Barre to get acclimated to the Penguins’ system. That’s great news for Wilkes’ 2024 playoff run to add a player with 32 goals and 75 points in the AHL since the start of the 2022-23 season. That will be somewhat of a nice replacement for the recently traded Alex Nylander.

Recent lineup

Ponomarev wasn’t in the last lineup for WB/S as the team got him situated and into town from the recent move. But here’s what the group looked like.

Filipe comes in for Ansons, and Fedun comes in for Ouellet pic.twitter.com/91uu7fUeHd — Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (@WBSPenguins) March 9, 2024

Your eyes do not deceive you, that is Ty Smith still playing with the WB/S Pens, even though he was traded to Carolina with Guentzel. The Hurricanes do not have a dedicated AHL affiliate and have agreed to have Smith finish out this season with WB/S, in another fortunate break for the AHL Penguins’ stretch run.

Get to Poulin already

The topic de jour around the minors and the Penguins is Sam Poulin. We’ll get to him now after holding him off to the end and trying the reader’s patience, just as the Pens have tried their fans’ patience by not looking his direction for an NHL call-up this season yet.

Poulin has dazzled since returning from his latest injury, with 1G+5A in his last four games. His goal was a beauty of a penalty shot.

Pouly puts it top-shelf on the penalty shot! pic.twitter.com/Cv9fgcqdRO — Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (@WBSPenguins) March 10, 2024

So now that Poulin is (finally) starting to master the AHL level, why isn’t he in Pittsburgh already to get an NHL crack?

There’s this, for starters:

10/14 - 10/25

10/29 - 12/16

02/03 - 03/01

Those dates represent the gaps between games for Poulin this season due to various injuries. While his production is going in the right direction this year (24 points in 30 games), Poulin hasn’t been reliable or steady due to his comings and goings to the training table.

He’s played well when healthy, but he’s been injured for nearly as many games (24) as he’s been available (30). The best ability is availability and all that. At this point, the Penguins can be excused for not calling Poulin up due to still needing to see him be able to stay in the lineup and show his stuff at the AHL level for a prolonged period of time. Every time he’s done so this season, it’s been back to the injured list. If a team can’t rely on a player to stay healthy, what’s the use or point of a call up?

Despite those issues, Poulin’s play is indicative of a player who would belong in the mix for a look in the NHL down the stretch for what’s been a bad team in Pittsburgh. Poulin, now 23, is in draft+5 and rounding out his third season in Wilkes. Factors outside his control have made it a rocky past few years, but it would serve the team well to give him a shot and determine if they are going to want to offer him another contract next year or not.

There’s also the matter of positioning. After a brief shift to wing earlier in the season, Poulin is working again as a center at the AHL level. Pittsburgh still has a plethora of NHL center options and the new prospect Ponomarev plays center as well. A shift back to the wing might be Poulin’s best hope in the numbers game to be able and find an open space for an opportunity in the NHL, but as recently as this week he’s still been playing as a center in the AHL. Positional fit and usage will be interesting to watch as the spring continues for Poulin.