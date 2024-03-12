Pens/Sens Recap: Bunting’s late goal gets Pittsburgh a point, before they fall in OT

Pregame

Drew O’Connor is back after missing three games with a concussion, which creates a change in the lines.

Lined up and ready to face the Senators. pic.twitter.com/7aW7ddyQGm — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 12, 2024

First period

The first period resembled the old Herb Brooks quote about what a monkey was doing to a football. Lots of changes in possession back and forth, both teams not handling it well or doing too much out there.

Well, John Ludvig is doing something. He drops a Senator with a big, but clean hit. That offends Mark Kastelic who tries to fight Ludvig. Well, neither throw a punch and only drop their gloves and quickly wrestle for a takedown. Kastelic gets an extra minor for unsportsmanlike, and deservedly so.

Shots are 12-9 Pittsburgh through 20.

Second period

Action picks up in the second period, both teams get good chances but it’s the Tristan Jarry and Joonas Korpisalo show. Each goalie answers the other with save after save, many in an impressive fashion.

The Senators have two power plays to work with in the period, but don’t get anything to show for it with Jarry and the Pens’ PK taking care of business.

Shots are 13-10 Pens in the second frame, goals remain at 0-0.

Third period

Ottawa comes out strong in the third period with as much energy and focus as they’ve had all game. They get to work and appear to score the first goal on a deflected point shot with traffic in front.

Too much traffic, as it turns out. Mathieu Joseph (brother of Pittsburgh defenseman P.O) was posted up in front of Jarry and high-sticked him seconds before the goal and then crowded into his blue paint as the goal went in. It was enough interference to have the refs wash out the goal call on a Penguin challenge. Score remains 0-0.

The Senators keep going, Jarry has to make a sprawling leg stop on a breakaway.

With 8:54 to go, the dam busts. Ottawa makes a few nice passes and Jake Sanderson activates from the blueline down into the slot. Bryan Rust is a step behind and can’t catch up. M. Joseph feeds Sanderson and a quick shot gets lifted to the back of the net. No taking this one back and the Sens have their belated 1-0 lead after all.

M. Joseph and Kris Letang (his brother’s landlord!!) throw some gloved punches at each other when a post-whistle scrum goes off and both draw minor penalties.

Jarry is pulled for an extra attacker with about 1:20 to go. The 6v5 works pays off. Michael Bunting drills a Senator then posts up in front. Evgeni Malkin’s stick breaks on a shot but it gets to the net and bounces off Korpisalo. While tied up a little with defenders, Bunting can barely chop it over the line with 22 seconds left. The refs check it for a “missed game stoppage” to see if the puck should have been blown dead. They can’t find it so the goal stands.

Michael Bunting's first goal as a Penguin was a big one!!!!!@penguins | #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/D3YiZkEj5I — SportsNet Pittsburgh (@SNPittsburgh) March 13, 2024

Overtime

OT looks like the third but with three players aside. Jarry has to stop Tim Stutzle twice, including one on a clean breakaway when Letang loses his balance and completely falls over.

Erik Karlsson gets in alone but runs out of room on his deke and can’t shoot.

If the Pens were a cat with nine lives, they finally ran out on a 3v2 rush. Seconds after Rust couldn’t connect with Crosby down low, play goes the way and Stutzle passes over to the left for Drake Batherson. His right handed shot has the angle when he one-times it past Jarry to end the game.

Some thoughts

Jarry stopped the first 28 valid shots he saw and was great in this one. Perhaps understandably, his stats have flagged as team performance has gone out the window in recent weeks but tonight was a stellar performance. Can’t ask for any more than he did tonight, needs some goal support and none was there.

The Pens remain that team in search of that little extra. Scoring goals is extremely difficult for them right now. Valterri Puustinen had perhaps the team’s best chance on an early play in front on an O’Connor setup but the puck seemed to hop or roll on him at the last second and he couldn’t finish. That was way early in the game too, aside from the last minute heroics nothing too promising happened in between the early chance and late goal, which is as telling as it is troubling.

Ottawa was able to find that gear in the third. The Pens played about the same all game, but the Sens got it together in time to win, recording 10 of the first 13 shots, scoring and taking over late. It was only the last gasp effort to score that salvaged anything for Pittsburgh.

Nice to see Bunting get on the board to earn a point for the Pens. For all their ups and downs, they’ve been fairly reliable at the 6v5 desperation scramble for a last minute tying goal. As far as first goals with the team go, it served his M.O. well to stick his nose in the busy area and have the visor be all askew after it was scored through the chaos in front.

P.O’s brother Mathieu was in the middle of a lot tonight. He was too over-eager on the disallowed goal but needed to set a screen for his team to beat Jarry. Then he got the primary assist on their regulation goal and mixed it up with Letang, again right in front of the Pens’ net. P.O is still working on finding his way, Mathieu is up to a career-high 32 points this season and turning into a nice little pesky player out there.

At this point, it’s just grab your stuff and move onto the next one. That comes back at home on Thursday against the Sharks.