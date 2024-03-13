Pens Points: Well, They Scored

What had the makings of yet another shutout loss simply turned into another overtime loss for the Pittsburgh Penguins, dropping a 2-1 decision to the Ottawa Senators after the late heroics from the newly acquired Michael Bunting. For over 50 minutes the teams battled to a 0-0 stalemate before the Senators broke the ice to take the lead and were in position to win in regulation before Bunting tied the game with just 22 seconds left. [Pensburgh]

Pens Points...

One of the surprise moves from the Penguins at the deadline was one that they didn’t make, holding onto Reilly Smith who, according to reports, was drawing interest from several Western Conference teams. [The Hockey News]

Ron Hextall served as Penguins general manager for over two years, but you could hardly tell from looking at the team today as most of his acquisitions have been undone in less than one full season of Kyle Dubas. [Pensburgh]

A return to the AHL playoffs seems to be in the offing for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins who currently sit third in their division where all eyes are on Sam Poulin and a potential call up. [Pensburgh]

This weekend is a women’s hockey take over in the Steel City with the PWHL scheduled to play a game at PPG Paints Arena in front of what is expected to he a sold out crowd of more than 17,000 fans. [Penguins]

There haven’t been many bright spots for the Penguins this season, but Valterri Puustinen has been one of the them. With many changes coming this offseason, Puustinen has a chance to earn a new contract for next season. [The Hockey News]

NHL News and Notes...

Finland, Czechia, and Germany were announced as the three stops for the NHL’s Global Series next season with the Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, Dallas Stars, and Florida Panthers being the participating clubs. [Sportsnet]

First it was Salt Lake City, now Atlanta is tossing its hat into the ring to host a new NHL franchise. Led by former player and current television analyst Anson Carter, Atlanta is ready to make its pitch for another shot at professional hockey. [Heavy]