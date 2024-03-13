Max Talbot is going into the QMJHL Hall of Fame

Before his 2009 Stanley Cup playoff heroics, a bearded-beyond-his-years Maxime Talbot was straight out of central casting as the premier junior hockey player in Quebec. It was announced yesterday that Talbot will be going into the QMJHL’s Hall of Fame, a well-deserved honor for his illustrious junior career prior to joining the Penguins.

From CHL.ca:

The QMJHL is proud to announce that Gilles Courteau, Patrice Bergeron, Alexandre Daigle, the late Réginald Savage and Maxime Talbot will be inducted into the League’s Hall of Fame on September 18th, at a ceremony to be held at Théâtre Manuvie in Brossard.

...

Maxime Talbot is recognized as a remarkable leader, a relentless and determined player. Wherever he has gone, he has rallied, inspired, and elevated his game during the greatest moments; championships and various honours followed.

A native of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Maxime Talbot demonstrated his talents in a number of sports from an early age. Although hockey quickly won his heart. At the age of 15, he averaged one point per game at Midget AAA level with Collège Antoine-Girouard in St-Hyacinthe, just before becoming the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies’ 1st choice, 8th overall, in the 2000 QMJHL Draft.

He was involved in a major deal between Rouyn-Noranda and Hull halfway through the 2000-01 season. Talbot’s destiny changed, but the 5′11’’, 167 lb. centre scored 381 points in 301 games during his four seasons in the QMJHL. This total includes his 82 playoff points, the 2nd-highest total for the Olympiques.

As captain of the Olympiques in 2003 and 2004, he and his teammates played beyond their fans’ expectations, winning the President Cup twice. Both times, Talbot received the Guy-Lafleur trophy, awarded to the “QMJHL Playoffs Most Valuable Player”.

Among his greatest feats was a 6-point performance in one playoff game, an Olympiques record he holds jointly with eight other players. After giving his all, the Olympiques’ two Memorial Cup final defeats in 2003 and 2004 are still hard to accept for this warrior 20 years later.

Appointed assistant captain, he was also an important part of the Canada Junior Team, along with Sidney Crosby and Marc-André Fleury, among others; they brought home the silver medal in 2004, following a 4-3 defeat in the final against the United States.

Selected in the 8th round of the 2002 NHL draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins, it was in 2009, in the 7th and decisive game of the finals, that he experienced his moment of international glory. His winning goal against Detroit gave the Penguins their third Stanley Cup, avenging the previous season’s final defeat by the same Red Wings. That year, he scored 8 goals and cumulated 13 points in 24 playoff games.

As a useful player with the attitude of an exemplary teammate, you could not do better than Maxime Talbot. His 204 points in 704 NHL regular-season games really do not convey how useful this energetic player is. Talbot was often sent out on defensive missions by the Penguins, but also by the Flyers, the Avalanche and the Bruins. After a three-season stint in the KHL, he ended his career after the 2018-19 campaign.

During the QMJHL’s 50th anniversary season, the QMJHL ranked him among the 50 best players in its history.