Pens Points: Sharks Swim to Steel City

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

It was announced on Tuesday that former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Maxime Talbot will be going into the QMJHL’s Hall of Fame. [PensBurgh]

Perhaps one of the lone positives of having a veteran-laden team is the experience that comes with playing so many games. Take it from Lars Eller, Pittsburgh’s third-line center, who has been sharing his veteran wisdom with many of Pittsburgh’s newer and younger players. [Trib Live]

Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas was once again in front of a microphone on Wednesday, shedding more light on his trade deadline acquisitions as well as the decision to trade Jake Guentzel. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Calgary Flames on Tuesday renounced their rights to draft pick Topi Ronni after he was handed a one-year suspended prison sentence for a rape that occurred when he was a minor. [ESPN]

Outside of a brief injury stint, the Chicago Blackhawks rookie sensation has been as advertised for the rebuilding Original Six squad. Now that he’s back in the lineup, he’s placed himself firmly in the Calder Memorial Trophy discussion once again. [The Hockey News]

Former New York Islanders first-round pick Josh Ho-Sang has released a rap album, and he is attempting an NHL comeback. [CBS Sports]