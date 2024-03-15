Pens Points: Offensive Explosion

It was a long overdue offensive outburst for the Pittsburgh Penguins who used six goals from six different goal scorers to down the San Jose Sharks 6-3 at PPG Paints Arena. This was just the third time the Penguins have scores multiple goals in a game in the month of March and their first multi-goal performance in over a week. [Pensburgh]

Pens Points...

Last night was supposed to be a special one for fans in attendance, but the fun was ruined when the team announced the Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads set to be given out were stolen in route to Pittsburgh. [Penguins]

While the bobblehead bandits remain on the loose, there is one suspect who seems to have taken the blame for the heist and he lives just down the turnpike. [NHL]

Owen Pickering figures to play a major role in the Penguins future when the time comes, but until it does, he’s still learning the game and developing into the player the franchise hopes he can be for them. [The Athletic $$]

As the trade deadline approached, rumors about a potential Erik Karlsson deal started to emerge but nothing came about. When asked about the rumors, Karlsson tossed the blame on Canadian media. [Sportsnet]

Common sense says Jeff Carter is playing out his final games as a Penguin (and possibly career), but Kyle Dubas isn’t fully writing off another season for the veteran forward should he want to keep playing. [The Hockey News]

Not that a coaching change makes any sense this late into an already lost season, but perhaps it is a bit concerning that Kyle Dubas talks like he remains steadfastly supportive of Mike Sullivan despite the results. [The Hockey News]

The Penguins and the Sharks will always be bound together because of the Stanley Cup in 2016, and now more recently, the trade that brought Erik Karlsson to Pittsburgh. [Trib Live]

NHL News and Notes...

As spring arrives, the end of the collegiate hockey season arrives as well, meaning college free agents will hit the market and be available for any team to sign in hopes of finding the next diamond in the rough. [Sportsnet]