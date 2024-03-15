Somehow the Penguins are not out of this just yet

Perhaps the most frustrating part of 2023-24 season for the Pittsburgh Penguins, and especially the past month, is that for all of their inconsistency, all of their flaws, and all of their recent losing they are still sort of in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Well, the most frustrating aspect of the season is all of the bad hockey.

But it only gets magnified when the Eastern Conference playoff race has turned into a wide open slog where nobody is running away with it and almost everybody is still in it. It is a second straight “what if” season where you go back and look at all of the missed opportunities and stupid losses that just kept adding up.

The season-opening loss to Chicago.

The Anaheim game early in the season.

Losing a three-goal lead in Buffalo.

Losing a two-goal lead in Vegas.

Losing a two-goal lead in Calgary.

Losing so many games in overtime.

That is so many winnable games that turned into so many lost points that were just left on the table.

Granted, the fact the Penguins lost all of those games and have played some truly, truly dreadful hockey over the past month has put them in a richly deserved position in the standings. But you also can not ignore the reality that after Thursday’s 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks — which was not anywhere near as impressive as the final score indicated — they are back to just five points back of a playoff spot.

Yes, their games in hand advantage is mostly gone. And yes, there are still quite a few teams between them and a playoff spot. But this is still a team that has won just two of its past nine games and has somehow managed to actually gain some ground.

All of a sudden these two games this weekend have some meaning, especially that Sunday game against the Detroit Red Wings, one of the many teams in the Eastern Conference that has gone in the tank for the stretch run.

I don’t have any expectations here, especially with Jake Guentzel now in Carolina and the team itself playing like one of the league’s worst teams for a significant stretch of the season. The offense has gotten worse and become one of the lowest-scoring teams in the league, while their 5-on-5 expected goals share is 23rd in the NHL over the past 25 games. That is not exactly a small sample size of games.

Just about the only thing that gives them a chance is the fact they still have seven games against teams they would theoretically be competing with for a playoff spot, including two against Detroit, two against New Jersey, and one each against Tampa Bay, Washington and the New York Islanders.

Maybe Sidney Crosby breaks out of his slump and puts the team on his back in those games.

Maybe Tristan Jarry goes on a heater and locks things down.

I suppose crazier things have happened, and it’s not like anybody else in the Wild Card race is completely dominant right now.

Detroit has lost seven in a row.

The Flyers are banged up and have won just five out of 13 games.

The Islanders got hot for a winning streak and played their way back into it, but I just don’t trust them or think they are anything special or that good.

The Capitals have been inconsistent.

The Devils are 5-9-0 in their past 14 games.

Do you trust Buffalo to stay hot?

Even Tampa Bay has struggled to run away with a spot.

I am not saying I have any expectations here. The Penguins have not earned that benefit of the doubt the past two years and there is little reason to believe this roster as currently constructed can do what would be needed the rest of the way, especially with a pretty tough schedule still remaining.

Their odds of the No. 1 pick are probably just as good as their odds for a Stanley Cup Playoff spot at this point.

I’m just saying that for all of the losing and all of the flaws and the trade of Guentzel, they are still somehow still hanging around. Which only adds to the frustration of the season. They did not need to be great to get back to the playoffs. They just needed to be decent, close out the games they were in complete control of or actual be competent in overtime.

Or the power play.

But then again, when you have that many “what ifs” attached to your roster and team, it is probably a pretty good indication that your team just is not very good. That is the frustrating reality.