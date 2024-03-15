Penguins call up Dubas favorite Jack St. Ivany

Earlier this week, Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas spoke highly of Wilkes-Barre defender Jack St. Ivany on the GM’s podcast show. In the wake of trading veteran Chad Ruhwedel, the Penguins now have room for a younger player. The 24-year old St. Ivany was mentioned as a contender.

“We have a couple of guys, younger players we wanted to give more legitimate time to, Ryan Shea and Jack St. Ivany, in particular. St. Ivany has played really well for Wilkes.”

Fast forward a few days, and St. Ivany is now on the NHL roster for the first time via a callup on Friday.

The Penguins have recalled defenseman Jack St. Ivany from the @WBSPenguins.



Defenseman Ryan Shea has been re-assigned to WBS. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 15, 2024

St. Ivany is on the radar for bringing complimentary what Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson don’t offer as much of on the right side.

“You’ve got Kris and Erik, and then who’s going to fill in that third role? What do you need from them? It’s going to be penalty killing, size, strength, reach. [St. Ivany] brings those.”

Now in his second AHL season, St. Ivany has impressed with his steady growth an improvement as a pro after a college career from Yale and later Boston College.

Jack St Ivany with a well deserved call up to #Pens.



He's really taken the next step in his development this season with #WBSPens, and has been building confidence amid a strong season in the AHL that goes beyond his 4G-8A, +14 statline in 52GP this year. @InsideAHLHockey — Tony Androckitis* (@TonyAndrock) March 15, 2024

St. Ivany is listed at 6’3” and 198 pounds. He is not a big point producer but ideally should play the type of steady, third pair/PK role that Ruhwedel has so capably filled over the years.

Before this call-up, the Penguins only had two right shot defenders following Ruhwedel’s trade. The team had been playing John Ludvig and P.O. Joseph on their third pair. Down the stretch they should have some company in the form of St. Ivany showing what he can do at the NHL level.