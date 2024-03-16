Game Preview: New York Rangers @ Pittsburgh Penguins 3/16/2024 - Lines, how to watch

Who: New York Rangers (43-19-4, 90 points, 1st place Metropolitan Division) @ Pittsburgh Penguins (29-27-9, 67 points, 7th place Metropolitan Division)

When: 3 p.m. ET

How to Watch: National broadcast on ABC and ESPN+

Pens’ Path Ahead: The Penguins are back tomorrow for a St. Patrick’s Day home game against the Detroit Red Wings. Next week is (finally) a relatively slow one for the Pens, with only three games in seven days and no back-to backs for this first time this month.

Opponent Track: The Rangers may be coming out of a 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road Thursday, but that’s rare for this Metropolitan powerhouse. It marked just the third time the Rangers have lost in regulation since January 26 (and their fourth loss overall over that span.)

Season Series: The Pens were shut out 1-0 by the Rangers back on Nov. 22, and the two teams are set to meet again for on April Fool’s Day.

Hidden Stat: The Penguins, who have lost seven of their last nine games, aren’t out of the playoff race yet. The Pens head into Saturday five points back of the last Wild Card spot in the East. MoneyPuck gives the team a 9.1% chance of making the first round. Down but not out, somehow.

“I believe it’s not insurmountable. I believe we have what it takes to continue to push and give ourselves a chance to make the playoffs.” —Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan

Getting to know the Rangers

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Jack Roslovic

Will Cuylie - Alexander Wennberg - Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey - Barclay Goodrow - Jonny Brodzinski

DEFENSEMEN

Ryan Lindgren / Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller / Braden Schneider

Zachary Jones / Erik Gustafsson

Goalies: Igor Shesterkin, Jonathan Quick

Possible scratches: Chad Ruhwedel, Jacob Trouba

IR: Blake Wheeler, Filip Chytil

Suspended: Matt Rempe

The Rangers’ trade deadline acquisitions of Jack Roslovic and Alex Wennberg are slotting in well on the team’s second and third lines so far. Roslovic scored his first goal for the Blueshirts during Thursday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Former Penguin Chad Ruhwedel has yet to make his Rangers debut.

Crosby on his former teammate, Chad Ruhwedel: “He had a great attitude every day. Was in a lot of different situations and handled them all really well. Whether he was out of the lineup for a bit or came back in and was relied on to play bigger minutes than usual – he always… pic.twitter.com/mSCc2ysj94 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 15, 2024

I told Bryan Rust that I wanted to ask about Chad Ruhwedel, with the defenseman down the hall with the Rangers. The conversation got sidetracked and I went to get another guy before he left, but Rusty called me back because he wanted to say nice things about his good buddy pic.twitter.com/VwNW8nMfep — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 15, 2024

Rookie forward Matt Rempe, who has 10 NHL games and 54 penalty minutes under his belt, will serve the third of a four-game suspension for elbowing tonight.

Player stats

(via hockeydb)

Don’t be fooled by the six goals allowed by the Rangers’ defensive lapses Thursday. Igor Shesterkin will be a problem for the Penguins.

Heading into the loss against the Lightning, Shesterkin was 9-1-1 in his previous 11 starts, including three shutouts and a .951 SV%. He earned his second shutout in a row Tuesday as he held Jake Guentzel and the second-place Carolina Hurricanes to just one goal against.

While the Penguins are still hoping to sneak into the bottom of the playoff picture, the Rangers have a different goal in mind as they try to stave off the Hurricanes (four points behind, heading into Friday) and secure a first-place division playoff berth.

And now for the Penguins

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Michael Bunting - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith - Evgeni Malkin - Drew O’Connor

Rickard Rakell - Lars Eller - Valtteri Puustinen

Emil Bemstrom - Noel Acciari - Jeff Carter

DEFENSEMEN

P.O. Joseph / Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson / Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves / John Ludvig

Goalies: Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic

Potential Scratches: Jesse Puljujarvi, Ryan Shea

IR: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand injury)

Jack St. Ivany, recalled from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Friday, was present at yesterday’s practice. The 2018 fourth-round pick by the Flyers has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 52 games through his second AHL season so far.

Mike Sullivan said Jack St. Ivany got the recall because he's a right-handed defenseman, which they don't have many of. "The other aspect is that he's played extremely well. He's been very good on the penalty kill. He's a solid defending defenseman. Fairly mobile, good size." — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 15, 2024

Jack St. Ivany is wearing No. 3

He’s got big Jack Johnson sized shoes to fill pic.twitter.com/S3ywbvqUPv — Nick Horwat (@NickHorwat41) March 15, 2024