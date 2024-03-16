Game Preview: New York Rangers @ Pittsburgh Penguins 3/16/2024 - Lines, how to watch

Who: New York Rangers (43-19-4, 90 points, 1st place Metropolitan Division) @ Pittsburgh Penguins (29-27-9, 67 points, 7th place Metropolitan Division)
When: 3 p.m. ET
How to Watch: National broadcast on ABC and ESPN+
Pens’ Path Ahead: The Penguins are back tomorrow for a St. Patrick’s Day home game against the Detroit Red Wings. Next week is (finally) a relatively slow one for the Pens, with only three games in seven days and no back-to backs for this first time this month.
Opponent Track: The Rangers may be coming out of a 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road Thursday, but that’s rare for this Metropolitan powerhouse. It marked just the third time the Rangers have lost in regulation since January 26 (and their fourth loss overall over that span.)
Season Series: The Pens were shut out 1-0 by the Rangers back on Nov. 22, and the two teams are set to meet again for on April Fool’s Day.
Hidden Stat: The Penguins, who have lost seven of their last nine games, aren’t out of the playoff race yet. The Pens head into Saturday five points back of the last Wild Card spot in the East. MoneyPuck gives the team a 9.1% chance of making the first round. Down but not out, somehow.
“I believe it’s not insurmountable. I believe we have what it takes to continue to push and give ourselves a chance to make the playoffs.” —Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan
Getting to know the Rangers
Projected lines
FORWARDS
Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière
Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Jack Roslovic
Will Cuylie - Alexander Wennberg - Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey - Barclay Goodrow - Jonny Brodzinski
DEFENSEMEN
Ryan Lindgren / Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller / Braden Schneider
Zachary Jones / Erik Gustafsson
Goalies: Igor Shesterkin, Jonathan Quick
Possible scratches: Chad Ruhwedel, Jacob Trouba
IR: Blake Wheeler, Filip Chytil
Suspended: Matt Rempe
- The Rangers’ trade deadline acquisitions of Jack Roslovic and Alex Wennberg are slotting in well on the team’s second and third lines so far. Roslovic scored his first goal for the Blueshirts during Thursday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
- Former Penguin Chad Ruhwedel has yet to make his Rangers debut.
Crosby on his former teammate, Chad Ruhwedel: “He had a great attitude every day. Was in a lot of different situations and handled them all really well. Whether he was out of the lineup for a bit or came back in and was relied on to play bigger minutes than usual – he always… pic.twitter.com/mSCc2ysj94— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 15, 2024
I told Bryan Rust that I wanted to ask about Chad Ruhwedel, with the defenseman down the hall with the Rangers. The conversation got sidetracked and I went to get another guy before he left, but Rusty called me back because he wanted to say nice things about his good buddy pic.twitter.com/VwNW8nMfep— Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 15, 2024
- Rookie forward Matt Rempe, who has 10 NHL games and 54 penalty minutes under his belt, will serve the third of a four-game suspension for elbowing tonight.
Player stats
(via hockeydb)
- Don’t be fooled by the six goals allowed by the Rangers’ defensive lapses Thursday. Igor Shesterkin will be a problem for the Penguins.
Igor. Shesterkin.— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 13, 2024
pic.twitter.com/jbsuBlwO9A
Heading into the loss against the Lightning, Shesterkin was 9-1-1 in his previous 11 starts, including three shutouts and a .951 SV%. He earned his second shutout in a row Tuesday as he held Jake Guentzel and the second-place Carolina Hurricanes to just one goal against.
Igor Shesterkin has been locked in since the All-Star break. @NYRangers | #NYR pic.twitter.com/29flZeFCTk— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) March 14, 2024
- While the Penguins are still hoping to sneak into the bottom of the playoff picture, the Rangers have a different goal in mind as they try to stave off the Hurricanes (four points behind, heading into Friday) and secure a first-place division playoff berth.
And now for the Penguins
Projected lines
FORWARDS
Michael Bunting - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust
Reilly Smith - Evgeni Malkin - Drew O’Connor
Rickard Rakell - Lars Eller - Valtteri Puustinen
Emil Bemstrom - Noel Acciari - Jeff Carter
DEFENSEMEN
P.O. Joseph / Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson / Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves / John Ludvig
Goalies: Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic
Potential Scratches: Jesse Puljujarvi, Ryan Shea
IR: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand injury)
- Jack St. Ivany, recalled from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Friday, was present at yesterday’s practice. The 2018 fourth-round pick by the Flyers has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 52 games through his second AHL season so far.
Mike Sullivan said Jack St. Ivany got the recall because he's a right-handed defenseman, which they don't have many of. "The other aspect is that he's played extremely well. He's been very good on the penalty kill. He's a solid defending defenseman. Fairly mobile, good size."— Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 15, 2024
Jack St. Ivany is wearing No. 3— Nick Horwat (@NickHorwat41) March 15, 2024
He’s got big Jack Johnson sized shoes to fill pic.twitter.com/S3ywbvqUPv
- Friday’s practice focused on power play work, per Taylor Haase of DK Pittsburgh Sports. The Penguins fit Kris Letang, Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Michael Bunting and Lars Eller on PP1, while Erik Karlsson, Rickard Rakell, Evgeni Malkin, Reilly Smith, Jeff Carter worked together on PP2.
- Sidney Crosby has 38 goals and 66 assists (104 points) in 83 career games against the Rangers, per Pens PR. The only teams Crosby’s put up more career points against are the New York Islanders (132 points) and Philadelphia Flyers (129 points.)
Loading comments...