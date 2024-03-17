Penguins/Red Wings Recap: Pittsburgh gets back to winning ways in convincing fashion

Pregame

Same lines as yesterday and recent times for the Penguins, with Alex Nedeljkovic getting the nod on day two of the b-2-b.

The visiting Red Wings bring the following lineup for their second game in as many days as well.

How we'll line up in Pittsburgh.

First period

Pittsburgh is the better team early, getting off to a great start and having the puck for the majority of the time. It takes a fortunate bounce to cash in late on a power play. Marcus Pettersson throws a puck to the net that hits a Red Wing and then Reilly Smith before finally trickling over the goal line. 1-0.

The goal that got things started

Detroit shows some signs off life, David Perron shoulders Erik Karlsson off the puck with authority and the Pens seem to melt away from Lucas Raymond. He’s got time to pick his spot and doesn’t miss. 1-1.

Lucas Raymond nets 21 on the year.

It would have been disappointing (but typical for this season) to play better for the most part of the game but not have a lead on the scoreboard, but the Pens got a boost from who else but Sidney Crosby to take back over. Really nice play to go skate-to-stick by Sid and break his 12 game goal drought with a quick backhand finish that developed almost out of no where.

And with this goal, Sidney Crosby ties Wayne Gretzky for the seventh-most goals with a single franchise in NHL history.

The home team keeps building on it, the very next shift, Smith sets up Valtteri Puustinen from behind the net. Puustinen goes bar down for his fourth goal of the season (and second of the weekend). 3-1 Pens now, firmly in control after 20 minutes and where they deserve to be thanks to a pair of late goals.

Goals in back-to-back games for Puustinen!

Shots are 15-4 PIT through 20 minutes, and it was as dominant as that sounds.

Second period

Detroit wakes up and plays better in the second, no doubt challenged by their coaches to actually show up and put in an effort in this game today.

But it’s the Pens who score next. Puustinen gets the puck to the net and Michael Bunting is on the doorstep to make a lunging swat at knocking it in. 4-1.

Malkin ➡️ Puustinen ➡️ Bunting ➡️

The Red Wings get one back. Michael Rasmussen sets up Christian Fischer from behind the net. 4-2.

Rasmussen makes a dumb dumb play to cross-check Pettersson from behind after a whistle. Pens to a power play and they make Detroit pay. Crosby shot for Bryan Rust’s stick but Alex Lyon made a great save. A bit later in the sequence Crosby looked for the same play with Lars Eller, and this time it worked. 5-2.

A stELLER power-play goal

Another late in the period push helps keeps the Pens comfortably out in front and in control for the last 20.

Third period

It’s amazing that Pittsburgh doesn’t score the next goal. Evgeni Malkin and Drew O’Connor both get 10-bell chances and somehow Lyon stops them.

O’Connor takes a penalty with just over four minutes to play, Detroit pulls the goalie to make it a 6v4 advantage and all the extra players pay off. Raymond nets his second of the night. 5-3.

So nice, he did it twice! Lucas Raymond scores his second of the game, adding to his team-leading point total!

The Red Wings pull their goalie again, the Penguins miss chances at the empty net an unlimited amount of times. O’Connor is finally able to score and wrap the game up as a 6-3 Pittsburgh win.

Some thoughts

This game looked like the good old days in that the Pens were the better team out there. That hasn’t been the case save a handful of games against the lower-tier teams in the league. Detroit played yesterday in Buffalo and had to travel (and have lost seven of their last eight) so it’s not like they’re in great form these days. That said, great performance by the Pens. They haven’t been good enough to consistently stack these type of games and it’s probably too late to make a difference now, but it’s worlds better than where they were only a few weeks ago.

Another old fashioned game in the sense the Pens loaded up on Kris Letang (27+ minutes played) and for the first time in a while he had a quiet game without any major blunders. Pettersson and Karlsson were in the 22-23 minute range, and then Pittsburgh is trying to hide and minimize the others about as much as they can (Ludvig and Joseph in the 10-11 minute range, Graves at 17). Classic Penguin defensive deployment to run the wheels off Letang and if he holds up, things will probably be OK. He held up on this day better than most in the recent past.

At this rate it won’t be the Red Wings going to the playoffs. It’s just one game but they were not impressive and don’t have any momentum. Unfortunately though, Pittsburgh is still five points back. And there’s a mess of other teams involved.

Each line was growing and building off the other. Especially players like Smith and Puustinen who scored goals and then built off that to create great primary assists shortly after. Those two (plus Eller) out-shot DET 10-2 while on the ice together and stood out as a great performance.

Crosby had the rare and odd stretch in the last 10-12 games where it stood out that he wasn’t standing out at all and looking so ordinary and quiet. Looks like he’s starting to shake out of that, the subtle details like going skate to stick on his goal or surveying the scene to score off a teammate’s stick — that’s when you know he’s really going. He’s dialed in like that.

The Pens bounce back after yesterday’s loss to the Rangers. They head out on the road for the next three, starting in New Jersey on Tuesday as the season enters its final month and home stretch.