Pens Points: Red Wing Romp

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins played host to the Detroit Red Wings on St. Patrick’s Day Sunday, hoping to claw their way back into wild-card contention. After falling to the New York Rangers the day before, Pittsburgh earned a 6-3 victory over their 2008 and 2009 Stanley Cup rivals. [Recap]

With Chad Ruhwedel recently traded to the New York Rangers, his return as a member of the visiting team on Saturday meant he would deservedly receive a moment of recognition for his years of service with the Penguins. Ruhwedel said he has ‘a lot of thanks to give to Pittsburgh.’ [Trib Live]

A minor, blink-and-you-miss-it transaction was made over the weekend. The Penguins assigned defenseman Jack St. Ivany to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton AHL team on Saturday night after he was recalled to the NHL roster under emergency conditions on Friday. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The 2024 trade deadline recently passed, but let’s all get excited about hypothetical trades that could happen by the 2025 deadline (including one trade involving a Penguin). [Bleacher Report]

Dmitry Kulikov will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday after an illegal check to the head against Conor Sheary on Saturday. [NHL]

Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis has taken an indefinite leave for family-related reasons. Assistant coach Trevor Letowski will run the team while St. Louis is away. [ESPN]

It looks like a pretty balanced and equally productive team down in Nashville. Three players from the Predators lead the league in points this season at their specific ages. [The Hockey News]