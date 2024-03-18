Michael Bunting brings much-needed element to Penguins

Starting with the obvious here, it stinks that the Pittsburgh Penguins had to trade Jake Guentzel.

It stinks for a lot of reasons. It took away a core player that helped win a Stanley Cup and has been one of the best home-grown players to come through Pittsburgh in some time. It took away a wildly popular player that had a great connection with the city and the fans. Not having the “Jake Shake” graphic pop up on the scoreboard is a weird feeling.

It also signaled that the front office was pretty much giving up on this season and setting the stage for a second straight non-playoff season.

I also have almost zero expectations for any of the prospects or the draft pick they received in return to pan out, simply because that is how these trade deadline deals typically work out.

But I will say this — I think there is a chance for Michael Bunting to be something, and he is quickly winning me over after some initial skepticism when the trade was made.

The thing that I like the most is that he brings an element to the forward group that has been severely lacking the past couple of years. He is a cage-rattler, he causes some chaos in front of the net, and he has already scored a couple of garbage goals that have been lacking. It is an element that has been gone ever since the departures of Chris Kunitz and Patric Hornqvist, and it has taken a lot away from the Penguins’ offense.

The absence of that type of forward has, I think, been a huge contributing factor to the consistent gap between the Penguins’ expected goal numbers and their actual goal numbers. Both on the power play and during 5-on-5 play. They generally put themselves in good positions to score. They create chances. But they rarely have people in front of the net screening goalies. They do not have enough players collecting rebound goals. Kunitz and Hornqvist were masters at both, while also taking the abuse from opposing defenders that came with it.

Both players really transformed the roster and helped turn it into a Stanley Cup champion.

I do not expect Bunting to have that big of an impact. It is just not reasonable given where the organization is right now and how old the core is. It is a little bit of a different situation, obviously. I also am not sure he is as good as either player, because they were both outstanding across the board.

But I do think he can at least provide an element of that. That is going to help, in both the short-term this season as they try to stay in the playoff race, and also over the next couple of years when he is still under contract.

Bunting made a name for himself in Toronto collecting garbage goals on Auston Matthews’ line, standing in front of the net and having Toronto’s more skilled forwards basically bank shots in off of him.

There is a huge need for that here.

As disappointing as the Guentzel trade was to make, if they can get a formidable top-six forward in return that fills a huge need and plays a style of game that they need, it is probably more value than most teams get for rentals.

At that point the draft pick and prospect returns are probably bonus.

I have been frustrated with the job Kyle Dubas has done so far, and I initially was very “meh” on the Guentzel trade. But I can kind of see where they might get some serious value here, even if it only results in him being flipped in another trade a year or two from now.

It is still very early in his Penguins tenure, but I think the returns have been promising.

I like the way he plays. I like what he has brought. I like the potential for him to fill a big need.

He has already started to win me over and I want to see what else he can down the stretch.