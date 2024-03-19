Pens/Devils Recap: Penguins hit wall and hit it hard in 5-2 loss to New Jersey

Pregame

Jeff Carter (upper body injury) is out tonight, which draws Jonathan Gruden back from the AHL to replace the spot Carter opens up on the fourth line.

The Devils bring their atrocious red-on-black jerseys where you can’t tell the numbers with the following lines.

First period

The Devils start out hot. A player (Timo Meier I believe) actually hit both posts with the same shot but somehow the puck didn’t go in. Understandably, Tristan Jarry is rattled and not looking very steady having to deal with this.

NJ scores in the early going. Dawson Mercer gets isolated one-on-one with Ryan Graves. Mercer drives around Graves but the defender almost recovers. Instead, he accidentally ends up reaching out to tap the puck into his own net. Been that kind of year for him. 1-0.

Pittsburgh’s best chance to score comes late on a classic skating move from Sidney Crosby. He pulls his feet apart in opposite directions to skate out for a better angle. The net is mostly open and Crosby whips the puck towards it. Jake Allen extends out with his arms, the puck hits him. Great stop, what a robbery.

Shots are 15-12 NJ in the first. Very unsettled period by the Pens. They’re fortunate to only be down by a goal after 20.

Second period

New Jersey hits about four posts/crossbars in the second. That allow Pittsburgh to hang around long enough for the man they call the Dragon to unleash a slapper for his fourth goal of the season and tie the contest at 1.

The Devils get a power play and they do something they haven’t done often lately — scored on it. Meier gets credit for the deflection in front of the net.

The Pens controlled the shot share in the second by a 19-8 edge, but are lucky all those iron pings from NJ weren’t counted as shots on goal.

Third period

The Devils break the game open with two goals in 16 seconds mid-way through the third. They score their first goal out of almost no where, an offensive zone draw turns into danger when Graves can’t block the incoming shot and Kris Letang can’t neutralize the stick of Alex Holtz in front of the net. 3-1.

Following that, the Devils change lines but keep firing. Ondrej Palat and Tomas Nosek put on a passing clinic that has Pettersson and Erik Karlsson all out of sorts. That opens up the front of the net for Mercer to score his second goal of the game. 4-1.

The Pens get a power play, it ends but the only defender is Karlsson and he’s still in offensive mode. Puustinen has to take a penalty on Jack Hughes on the rush, because of course he does. Little details like that are off, no one changes for a defender, they get exposed. The PK give up a goal, Meier out-positions Pettersson in front of the net at tips in another goal. 5-1.

In garbage time, Sidney Crosby digs a puck off the end wall and sets up Bryan Rust for a goal. 5-2.

Pittsburgh pulls Jarry for an extra skater. Why not. NJ can’t add an empty netter and Pittsburgh can’t score either before time runs out.

Some thoughts

Just the Pens’ luck this year to play NJ a couple weeks after they ^finally^ address their goaltending situation. Not that it seems to matter anyways against the Devils, who have won seven straight against Pittsburgh.

It’s fitting the game winner was scored on the power play from two teams who have had poor power plays as of late. Whoever scored there deserved to win.

For sanity’s sake, let’s hope the Graves/Letang pair is broken up soon. It’s a mess. Who cares at this point if either P.O. Joseph or John Ludvig get a chance, might as well let someone new have a turn.

There’s a bit of a formula for when it’s going to be a long night for Jarry (which, to his credit doesn’t happen that often). Usually something bad happens early and he looks the opposite of comfortable out there for the duration. He was fighting it tonight big time, even the NJ based NHL.com writer picked up on it, the posts saved him from the game getting out of control early.

That said, a team can only look so hard at the quality of their goaltending when they score one goal in the competitive portion of the game. Jarry wasn’t the reason the team lost tonight, regardless of how he looked.

At least Crosby got a point on the late goal to keep his point-per-game season in better shape.

Outside the dressing room not many gave the Pens much hope of making a run for a playoff spot given (waves arms) how they’ve played in the first 67 games of the season, but this has to be a tough one to take for the team soldiering on. At least up until now a game like today technically could have some reason to fight and compete for a playoff spot, but this result will all but erase the slim chances that remained. Heading into Dallas and Colorado for the weekend, that could be a daunting (and possibly ugly) looking proposition.

Well, at least finally there’s a break of two days in between games that will let the Pens get some rest and quickly head home to regroup before trekking out west for the weekend.