Game Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins @ New Jersey Devils 3/19/2024 - Lines, how to watch

Who: Pittsburgh Penguins (30-28-9, 69 points, 6th place Metropolitan Division) @ New Jersey Devils (32-32-4, 68 points, 7th place Metropolitan Division)

When: 7 p.m. ET

How to Watch: Sportsnet Pittsburgh, MSGSN

Pens’ Path Ahead: The Pens have their first weekend without a back-to-back in a while coming up. The team gets two whole days off between today’s contest and Friday’s road game against the Dallas Stars, then have a rare Saturday free before Sunday’s trip to meet the Colorado Avalanche in Denver.

Opponent Track: A rough month has sent the Devils tumbling down below the Penguins in the division standings. New Jersey has dropped four of their last five, including consecutive losses to the Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights on the road.

Season Series: Two Devils goals in 20 seconds sealed the Penguins’ doom during a 5-2 home loss on Nov. 16. These two teams will meet again April 2.

Getting to know the Devils

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Jack Hughes - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier - Curtis Lazar - Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat - Erik Haula - Alexander Holtz

Kurtis MacDermid - Chris Tierney - Tomas Nosek

DEFENSEMEN

Kevin Bahl / John Marino

Luke Hughes / Nick DeSimone

Brendan Smith / Simon Nemec

Goalies: Jake Allen, Kaapo Kahkonen

Possible scratches: Nolan Foote, Jonas Siegenthaler, Nico Daws

IR: Nathan Bastian, Dougie Hamilton

Non-Roster: Michael McLeod, Cal Foote

The Devils have been missing Dougie Hamilton since he underwent surgery on a torn pectoral muscle at the beginning of December. Hamilton led all Devils skaters in ice time last season and is a major loss for their blue line.

Nate Bastian has been out since Feb. 22 with a lower-body injury.

The Devils acquired goaltender Jake Allen from the Montreal Canadiens at the trade deadline. He made his second start for New Jersey during the team’s Sunday loss to the Golden Knights, which was due in large part to the Devils’ defensive struggles and not Allen’s solid play:

Did we mention… JAKE. ALLEN. pic.twitter.com/g9vYKIX2FS — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 17, 2024

Player stats

(via hockeydb)

Jack Hughes began his NHL career as a center, but he’s played most of his February and March games on the wing of the first line since returning from an upper-body injury. The answer why is unclear. NJ.com’s Ryan Novozinsky described some possible reasons:

One obvious theory is that Hughes is not playing at 100% — a notion that Hughes himself denied on Feb. 22 — and therefore shouldn’t be tasked with taking faceoffs. Another theory is that the coaching staff wants Hughes to focus solely on creating offense — which would likely take a backseat if he were playing center in New Jersey’s overhauled defensive-zone system.

Hughes still has 62 points in 50 games heading into tonight’s contest.

What’s wrong with the Devils?

Unfortunately for the New Jersey, it wasn’t (at least just) their coach.

The Devils are 2-5-0 since the team’s March 4 decision to fire head coach Lindy Ruff and replacing him with interim head coach Travis Green.

What’s keeping this team, which ranked second in the Metro with a 52-win season in 2022-23, from stopping the ongoing skid?

“A bit of it is immaturity,” Green said Saturday, per Devils team reporter Amanda Stein. “It’s a tough league to win in, you have to be ready to go every night. If you don’t start on time it’s a hard league to win consistently in.”

The Devils have allowed their opponent to score first 49 times in 68 games. They have a 20-27-2 record when that happens (compared to 12-5-2 when scoring first.) That inability to recover from an early deficit might be part of what Green is describing.

It’s at least better explanation as to the team’s struggles than what Ruff previously identified as the problem with the team’s flagging power play.

“I imagine you’ve asked every player— now they’re feeling it, and you guys are creating excess pressure,” Ruff told Novozinsky when asked about the power play in February.

The Devils have had the worst power play in the league (13.7 percent success rate) since December 1, which also marks the beginning of Hamilton’s absence from the blue line.

And now for the Penguins

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Drew O’Connor - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting - Evgeni Malkin - Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith - Lars Eller - Valtteri Puustinen

Emil Bemstrom - Noel Acciari - Jeff Carter

DEFENSEMEN

Marcus Pettersson / Kris Letang

Ryan Graves / Erik Karlsson

John Ludvig / P.O. Joseph

Goalies: Tristan Jarry or Alex Nedeljkovic

Potential Scratches: Jesse Puljujarvi, John St. Ivany

IR: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand injury)