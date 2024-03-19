Pens Points: To The Rock

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

While Michael Bunting is no Jake Guentzel, the early returns in the post-Jake Guentzel world have been very promising for these Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins have sorely lacked someone like Bunting, whose in-your-face style calls back to ye olden days of Patric Hornqvist. [PensBurgh]

The Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads are still missing at this time, but vouchers for those bobbleheads have started appearing on eBay, with some going for as much as $350. [Trib Live]

Just when you think these Penguins are down and out, ready to be officially eliminated from playoff contention, they suck you right back in. As of now, they remain five points out of the final wild-card spot. The Penguins’ remaining schedule gives the team a chance to make up ground in the Eastern Conference, but time is running out. [Trib Live]

Sunday could have given us a glimpse into the not-so-distant future. If the passionate crowd that showed up to support the neutral-site PWHL game at PPG Paints Arena was any indication, at the very least, it showed that a professional women’s hockey league can survive, if not thrive, in Pittsburgh. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Former Philadelphia Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds announced his retirement Monday, hanging up the skates after a 15-year career. [Yahoo/AP]

The process for video review and the potential to expand the coach’s challenge rule were once again topics of discussion at the annual NHL general managers meetings on Monday. [NHL]

Detroit Red Wings forward J.T. Compher and his sister, Jesse, were both supporting one another at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. [NHL]