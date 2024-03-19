Former Penguins forward Konstantin Koltsov passes away

Former Penguins forward Konstantin Koltsov has passed away, according to reports confirmed by Russian team Salavat Yulaev.

Pittsburgh’s first round pick in the 1999 NHL draft, the Belarusian came over to America in time for the 2002-03 season after spending a few years in Russia’s Super League. Koltsov spent much of that campaign in Wilkes-Barre but made his NHL debut with two games in Pittsburgh that year.

From there, Koltsov was an NHL regular for the Pens for two seasons, with a lockout interruption in the middle from 2003-04 and 2005-06. After that, he elected to sign back in Russia and played out his career for almost another decade with various KHL teams. He also appeared in the Olympics in 2002 and 2010.

On the ice, Koltsov was known for his incredible speed and power as a skater, being a part of the beloved “X Generation” of Penguins and being the last person for the Pens to wear the number 71 prior to Evgeni Malkin.

I was thinking about this last night when I was trying to find videos of that game because I was almost certain Konstantin Koltsov won a loose puck race to set up a goal, and I was absolutely correct. Only like 7K pens fans in the building but we took the roof off it. pic.twitter.com/WyZcmV3X9f — Jesse Marshall (@jmarshfof) March 19, 2024

Koltsov was 42.