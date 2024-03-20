Pens Points: Bedeviled Again

In a game they almost had to win to keep any faint playoff hopes alive, the Pittsburgh Penguins were outclassed by a similarly desperate New Jersey Devils team in a 5-2 loss in Newark on Tuesday night. While it’s true the Devils have been a thorn in the Penguins side going back to last season, the Penguins turned in a complete no show at Prudential Center and watch their playoff hopes get ever the dimmer. [Pensburgh]

Pens Points...

Some sad news to report regarding Penguins alum, Konstantin Koltsov. The former first round pick passed away at the age of 42 on Monday, confirmed by the Belorussian hockey side where he was an assistant coach. [Pensburgh]

Koltsov died in Miami, where investigators were called to the scene after a man was seen jumping from a hotel balcony. His death has been ruled a suicide and no foul play is suspected. [The Hockey News]

It only took 75% of the season to figure out, but it appears the Penguins may have finally struck gold on a third combination just in time for it not to matter. [The Hockey News]

With the Penguins on track to miss the playoffs for a second straight season, much has been made about Sidney Crosby’s future in Pittsburgh, despite that not being a concern for the parties who matter the most. [TSN]

Sitting down for an interview with The Athletic while in Florida for league meetings, Kyle Dubas spoke on his frustrating first season with the Penguins and striving to stay competitive in the future. [The Athletic $$]

NHL News and Notes...

In a fierce battle to hang onto a playoff spot, the Philadelphia Flyers took the unusual step of benching their captain Sean Couturier against the Toronto Maple Leafs as he is mired in a goal scoring slump. [NHL]

A handful or proposed rules changes came out of the GM meetings on Tuesday. Nothing major looks to be on the table to change next season but some tweaks to the coach’s challenge system are coming it seems. [theScore]