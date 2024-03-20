It might be time to start focusing on NHL Draft Lottery odds

The Pittsburgh Penguins already had long playoff odds entering Tuesday’s game against the New Jersey Devils. Given the standings, the opponent and how quickly the 2023-24 NHL regular season is winding down it was probably as close to a must-win game as you could get. In fact, pretty much every game against a potential bubble playoff team is a must-win game the rest of the way.

They did not win, losing a 5-2 decision to the Devils in a classic four-point game to leave the Penguins seven points out of a playoff spot with still five teams between them and the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

With only 14 games remaining in the regular season, that just seems like a daunting task.

It is not just the loss that hurts their chances.

The way they lost — a game that probably could have been significantly worse — just makes it seem like still holding out hope for a playoff spot is just expecting way too much.

If anything, it might have been the game that should shift your rooting interest from a playoff spot over to paying attention to the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery odds. Because right now the Penguins have a higher likelihood of winning the No. 1 overall pick than they do of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

According to MoneyPuck their playoff odds are down to just 2.4 percent in the Eastern Conference.

Given their current spot in the standings, ninth worst in the league by points percentage, they actually have a 5 percent chance of winning the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a 10.4 percent chance of picking in the top-three.

This is important because their first-round pick, which is scheduled to go to to the San Jose Sharks as part of the Erik Karlsson trade, is top-10 protected. Meaning if that pick ends up anywhere in the top-10, the Penguins get to keep and send their 2025 pick to San Jose instead.

It is a little surreal to be in this position because the Penguins have not really been in it since the 2005-06 season — Sidney Crosby’s rookie year in the NHL.

Even when the Penguins found themselves in the draft lottery in 2020 and 2023 it was the result of losing the play-in tournament in the Frankenstein playoff tournament, and missing the playoffs a year ago in the final week of the regular season. All of the regular season games still mattered.

I am not saying you should root for the Penguins to lose (I mean, unless you want to), and I am not suggesting the Penguins are going to intentionally tank games (they won’t, because players don’t actually do that). I am just saying that keeping an eye on those odds might be the more realistic expectation and approach the rest of the way.

The math just isn’t on the side of the Penguins.

Right now the cut-off line for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference is either 92.6 points for the third-place spot in the Metropolitan Division (Philadelphia Flyers), or 91.8 points (Washington Capitals) for the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

So let’s say 92 or 93 points on the low end of the expectation.

With only 69 points as of Wednesday morning that means the Penguins would need 24 or 25 points the rest of the way.

They only have 14 games remaining.

That is only 28 possible points.

And that is not even taking into account if either Philadelphia or Washington (or Detroit) starts playing at a higher rate the rest of the way and raises that floor. It usually takes at least 95 points to secure a playoff spot.

All of that leaves the Penguins with — realistically — almost no margin for error over the remaining 14 games.

Basically, a minimum record of 12-1-1 the rest of the way is what it would take to even have a chance at the playoffs.

Given that the Penguins are 5-8-1 in their past 14 games and 12-15-5 since Jan. 1 that just does not seem to be a very realistic goal.

The offense has become almost non-existent. The power play remains awful. The penalty kill is slipping. The defensive play has disappeared. The goaltending has not been as good as it was in the first half of the season. The lineup and roster decisions are at times baffling.

The only good thing here is the forethought to make the 2024 first-round draft pick in the Karlsson trade top-10 protected, because there is now at least a chance that it could end up staying in the Penguins’ hands. Maybe even potentially landing them a cornerstone player for the long-term and angering every other fanbase around the NHL.