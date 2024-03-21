Pens Points: Destination Dallas

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

Kyle Dubas and his Pittsburgh Penguins have not had the 2023-24 season he, the players, or the fans envisioned, teetering on the brink of playoff elimination, even if there remains a slim hope of fighting back for a playoff spot. Looking ahead to the 2024-25 season, it appears the goal remains the same as it was this year: give the team the best chance to compete for a championship. [PensBurgh]

Shifting the focus to the end of this season, after Tuesday’s debilitating loss against the New Jersey Devils, the Penguins’ playoff chances fell to just 2.4%, according to MoneyPuck. They would essentially need an undefeated run to close out the season to even have a chance at clinching a playoff spot. With the season essentially decided by this point, we may have to start rooting for that top-10 draft pick. [PensBurgh]

Perhaps the highest-rated asset of the Jake Guentzel trade (assuming the Hurricanes can keep their first-round pick), Vasily Ponomarev has more than just a brain for hockey. Given his age and background, the 21-year-old forward is as sharp as they come. [Trib Live]

Michael Bunting has quickly acclimated himself to his new team following the trade deadline. Compared to Penguins legend Patric Hornqvist by his former coach Mike Sullivan, Bunting recently sat down with Michelle Crechiolo to share more about his journey and himself. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The NHL doesn’t appear to be changing its position on CTE, saying “the science is still lacking” when it comes to the connection between brain injuries and degenerative disease. [NY Post]

Zach Dean is set to make his NHL debut for the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. [The Hockey News]