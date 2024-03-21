Penguins announce plans for 13th annual Charity Game

The Penguins have announced plans for the team’s 13th annual Charity Game that benefits the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and the Mario Lemieux Foundation.

The game will take place on Thursday, April 11 when the team hosts the Detroit Red Wings.

Approximately 6,600 Penguins Charity Bags will be go on sale starting that evening at 5:45 p.m. and all will be sold online. No bags will be sold on-site in person.

Three different tiers of bags (Black, Gold, and Platinum) will be sold and will include an autographed from a member of the current Penguins roster or Mario Lemieux.

Black bags ($287) will include the following:

A chance for an Autographed Home Jersey by Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Tristan Jarry, Erik Karlsson, Bryan Rust, Alex Nedeljkovic, Marcus Pettersson, Rickard Rakell, Lars Eller, Noel Acciari or Drew O’Connor

Penguins Bluetooth Headphones

Erik Karlsson Bobblehead

Penguins Travel Mug, and more

Gold bags ($1,771) will include everything from the Black bags as well as the following:

Guaranteed Home Jersey Autographed by one of Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Tristan Jarry, Erik Karlsson or Bryan Rust

Penguins Retiree Banner Display

Jaromir Jagr Jersey Retirement Commemorative Ticket, and more

Platinum bags ($5,066) will include everything from the Gold and Black bags plus the following:

Mario Lemieux Autographed 1990 NHL All-Star Game Jersey

Jaromir Jagr Tribeca Box

Tristan Jarry Autographed Goalie Goal Commemorative Puck

Guaranteed Sidney Crosby Autographed Home Jersey, and more.

For more information about the charity night and for a full list of items in each bag, click here.