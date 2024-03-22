Pens Points: Down in Big D

If you thought things weren’t already bad enough for the Pittsburgh Penguins then I’m here to tell you it could be about to get a lot worse. Tonight begins the first of a three game stretch not only against playoff teams, but against three Stanley Cup contenders. First up is the Dallas Stars, a playoff bound team who currently sit third in the Central division on 93 points and who have all the pieces to make a deep playoff run.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 PM and will be broadcast on Sportsnet Pittsburgh.

Pens Points...

When a coach becomes set in their ways, it can be hard to make them deviate from their path. That seems to be the case with Mike Sullivan, who doesn’t seem to be willing to change his ways to help the team. [Pensburgh]

Over the years, the Penguins annual charity game has become a huge hit among fans both at the arena and watching at home. This season’s charity game will take place on April 11th with some major goodies up for the taking. [Pensburgh]

It won’t be an easy contract to move, but Kyle Dubas has to find a way to move on from Ryan Graves this offseason as it has become apparent the defenseman is a major liability on the ice. [The Hockey News]

Welcome back to the NHL, Jack St. Ivany. The defenseman was recalled on Thursday with Jonathan Gruden heading back to the AHL in his place. St. Ivany was sent down earlier in the week but now is back with the Penguins. [Trib Live]

After years away from the city of Pittsburgh, Jaromir Jagr is making up for lost time ever since having his number retired by the Penguins. His time in the city may only become more plentiful once he decides to retire. [The Hockey News]

NHL News and Notes...

Last month, the Nashville Predators were playing their worst hockey of the season and the playoffs were an afterthought. Motivated by a cancelled team outing to see U2, Nashville is the hottest team in hockey. [ESPN]

If you’re the fan of a team in the market for a starting goaltender then this summer may be your best chance to land a potential franchise netminder with some big names expected to be in play on the trade block. [The Hockey News]