Penguins/Stars Recap: Road woes continue, Pens fall 4-2 in Dallas

Pregame

Ryan Graves stayed back in Pittsburgh for the best of reasons to be on new dad duty, which opens up a spot for John St. Ivany to make his NHL debut! Jeff Carter still injured, which brings Jesse Puljujarvi back into the lineup.

Lined up and ready for hockey.



Welcome to the show, Jack St. Ivany! pic.twitter.com/imSv5R55Rv — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 22, 2024

First period

It’s a great start for the Pens. Evgeni Malkin has a magnet on his stick like the good old days to control the puck in the o-zone, he skates around the Dallas top pair in Miro Heiskanen and Thomas Harley and uses a clever little back pass to Michael Bunting that fools Jake Oettinger. Bunting does his part to take the abuse at the front of the net while tapping in the goal. Simple, effective and pretty. 1-0 Pens, 2:45 in for one of the only things to cheer for in a while for the visitors.

IT'S BUNTING SEASON!



Michael Bunting is now on a four-game point streak (2G-2A). pic.twitter.com/i5wnsXRmsx — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 23, 2024

The Stars tie it not long after. Harley sends in a hard and low shot that hits the outside of the net hard enough to ricochet back to Joe Pavelski. He’s able to swing at the puck and lift it up off Marcus Pettersson and then it flutters over Tristan Jarry’s shoulder and into the net. Unlucky there for the Pens, but they were made unlucky off of Pavelski’s quick hands. 1-1 game.

25th of the season for Joe Pavelski! pic.twitter.com/YYuQ1F40Cc — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 23, 2024

Pittsburgh gets the game’s first power play late in the period. You’ve seen the power play this season, you know how it goes.

Shots are 10-7 DAL in the first 20. Decent enough period for the Pens. Certainly could have been worse.

Second period

The carryover power play for Pittsburgh expires without much to talk about.

Then it becomes the Jamie Benn show, the Stars’ captain scores two goals in 1:17 span to put a stamp on this game. The first goal comes on Dallas’ first power play, the Pens’ PK gets their structure broken quickly and Jarry is left helpless through the traffic in front. 2-1.

The Captain's first of the night! pic.twitter.com/YsKuhZtB8j — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 23, 2024

That goal looked shaky on Jarry and this next one definitely did. John “Goal Against” Ludvig bellies out for unknown reasons, Benn easily steps around Ludvig if he wasn’t there and just kinda centers the puck and it goes in off Ludvig’s stick. Jarry’s so far back, half his leg is already in the net too. It might get uglier than this for a defender and goaltender, but usually not at this level.

It only took about 1 minute and 17 seconds for the Captain to score again! pic.twitter.com/PqX88NFalI — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 23, 2024

The Penguins get another power play, no shots. Sidney Crosby slams the bench door in frustration coming off the ice. Even that seems to be at about 85% speed and and anger levels.

The second period showed why Dallas is one of the top teams in their conference and why Pittsburgh is one of the bottom. Very poor by all parties in the white jerseys.

Third period

Jarry’s night comes to an end when Sam Steel blows a shot by him to the blocker side. It is a wide open look from in the slot but you can’t be making Sam Steel look like Matthews or Pastrnak out there. 4-1.

Straight to the back of the net! pic.twitter.com/4g3aJohMT1 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 23, 2024

The Pens don’t go away completely, nice forecheck by Bunting keeps a play alive and Malkin reads a play nicely to give Rickard Rakell a tap in from in front. 4-2 game.

Malkin makes a perfect pass and Rakell makes it count!



That's two points on the night for Malkin and Bunting. pic.twitter.com/iFjnQ11gqw — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 23, 2024

Pittsburgh pulls the goalie with just under three minutes to play. Dallas scores on it, but they’re offsides, doesn’t count. Clock hits 0:00 before anyone else can score again.

Some thoughts

When you watch the Pens on the power play, the other team’s forwards don’t bite, sit patiently and watch them do little. Go re-watch Benn’s first goal (if you dare). Just 15 seconds in, Noel Acciari down by the net for some unknown reason. That leaves plenty of room up top for the Stars to find and exploit. That type of breakdown in structure is what the Penguins always look for, but never get.

Jack St. Ivany in his first NHL game: 12:22, even +/-, 1 SOG (two total attempts) a hit and a blocked shot. All and all, didn’t look bad. In the first period he shaded too close to Roope Hintz on a 2-on-1 and got burned with a pass by him (Jarry bailed the rookie out with a save). But he can skate, has decent size and didn’t panic with the puck. Not a bad debut.

Ludvig, though, remains allergic to being on the ice and not having goal go in. Two more in this game. Good grief. It’s OK to be enamored by his physical play and toughness but the sooner it’s realized he’s not a viable regular NHL defenseman, the better.

Conversely, I really liked the game from P.O. Joseph, back up to the first pair. He played with confidence. In stark contrast to St. Ivany, Joseph broke up a 2-on-1 with authority (which is to be expected, it’s not Joseph’s first rodeo).

I would have pulled Jarry after the third goal (Benn’s second). Maybe they gave him some grace since Ludvig comically dove to the ice and then knocked the puck in while waving his stick to get back in the play. But it didn’t look like Jarry had it going his way in this game. But while he was in for 45 minutes his team put up 14 shots and 1 goal in front of him, so as usual, disclaimer that goaltending isn’t this team’s problem any more than any other area is.

If there is any good news, it’s that the Bunting-Malkin-Rakell line is turning into something. Malkin’s two primary assists for each of his wingers was particularly impressive. Quality gam for him.

On the flip side, the Crosby line doesn’t have a pulse right now. Drew O’Connor and Bryan Rust haven’t had a lot going on lately.

Pittsburgh falls to 0-6-1 in the last seven road games. Just not quite enough juice to win.

And the road only gets rockier (literally) with a trip to the Mountain State looming for Sunday afternoon to see the mighty Colorado Avalanche.