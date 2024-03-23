Saturday Standings: March of the Penguins leads nowhere in 2024

Hectic weekends lately chock full of games have stolen the focus and pushed aside our Sunday Standings feature for over a month. It was coming into shape, even back then six weeks ago, that the the middle of the conference was struggling/unimpressive and if the Penguins could pick up on their 13th in the East goal scoring, they might be able to make a run for a playoff spot and break out of their “one step forward, one step back” season as we called it.

Unfortunately the fates had other ideas. Jake Guentzel was only days away from suffering an injury and then being stashed away on LTIR until the trade line, as it turned out, never to play a game for the Pens again. (Well, you would think, anyways).

We couldn’t have known back when that last Sunday Standings came out was that Pittsburgh’s season had already hit it’s apex days earlier in the 3-0 shutout win on the road against a good Winnipeg team coming out of the All-Star break on February 6th. That victory gave the Pens 53 points in 47 games, mathematically a pace of 92 points. 92 points would put a team in the East in business this year. That isn’t happening for this team — who have slumped even further in the goal scoring department to 14th in the conference.

Here’s the Eastern picture as of this morning. The season is just about 85% completed, with the majority of teams having 12 or 13 games to go.

Pittsburgh sits nine points out of the second Wild Card and ten points out of third place in the division, with a ton of other teams that would have to crater to hop over. That aspect could be the most frustrating - Philadelphia and Washington are sputtering along, Detroit and NYI trade off long winning streaks for seemingly longer losing streaks, New Jersey has spent all season not getting it into gear and Buffalo is just kinda there.

Through 70 games, the Flyers are on pace for the same 92 points the Pens were once in early February. But Pittsburgh couldn’t even come close to holding that, their team psychologically and actually suffering huge damage from the Guentzel injury and then trade. Michael Bunting’s been a nice add, but who’s kidding who, that move was raising the white flag on the season and likely strong chances of being playoff quality next season for the Pens.

Kyle Dubas admitted he didn’t talk contract with Guentzel during the season, and Dubas has said all along that he would listen to the team for them to show him the future direction. The Pens spoke with their first 50+ games as a mediocre team with serious limitations. Dubas did what he said he would and took that into account and changed directions for the future. This spring will mark the second straight season for no playoffs in Pittsburgh. There’s no telling at this point when that trend may reverse as the core that brought so much glory for so long ages out in a major way.