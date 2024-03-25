Pens Points: Avalanche Comeback

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Colorado Avalanche played in a Sunday matinee in Denver. Pittsburgh was bucking the trend and earned a 4-0 lead early in the game. Sidney Crosby scored four points to help the cause, but the mighty Avalanche took over and proved why they’re the best team in hockey. [PensBurgh]

Penguins defenseman Jack St. Ivany recently made his NHL debut against the Dallas Stars. The California kid started playing hockey in SoCal, where he developed a love for the game that led him to this point. [Penguins]

Penguins goalie prospect Joel Blomqvist has impressed many in the AHL after transitioning from European to North American ice in his first professional season on the continent. [Trib Live]

“Honestly, I think it’s my best pro year so far. I think I play really consistent[ly], too. Every game, I feel like I bring something to the team and help the team win in a way. Sometimes it’ll be more defensively. Sometimes it’ll be offensively. It doesn’t matter to me, as long as the team wins and I can help the team win.” Those words come from Sam Poulin, who remains happy, healthy, and trusting in the developmental process. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Arizona Coyotes recently placed a bid to win a land auction that is scheduled for June. If the bid gets rejected, will the NHL finally pull the plug on the Coyotes, signaling a relocation to Utah or Houston? [The Hockey News]

An update on the future of the NCAA and Canadian Hockey League relationship was given over the last week, which could have longstanding ramifications on prospect development moving forward. [Sportsnet]

“It’s a lot harder than I thought it was going to be, honestly,” T.J. Oshie said, reflecting on his hockey journey to now, where he has played 1,000 NHL games. [ESPN]