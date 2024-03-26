Pens Points: Return of the Guentz

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

For folks like myself who were somewhat eager to see the likes of Sam Poulin, Vasily Ponomarev, and Joel Blomqvist get a cup of coffee with the NHL club down the final stretch of the season, don’t hold your breath. League rules and the salary cap will prevent opportunities for younger players as we wait for this season to mercifully reach its end date. [PensBurgh]

Jake Guentzel will return to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night for the first time as a member of the opposing team. Here’s this for two opposite ends of a spectrum: While the Pittsburgh Penguins are 2-6-1 since Guentzel was traded, the Hurricanes are 6-1-1 since he joined their lineup. [Trib Live]

The once-stolen Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads have been safely relocated, thanks to a “special cargo recovery team.” [KDKA]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Great 8 is back to his old ways. Alex Ovechkin has 18 goals in his past 24 games, and while he continues to chase Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record, his resurgence has helped the Capitals stay in the hunt for a wild card spot. [NHL]

Martin St. Louis will return to the bench for the Montreal Canadiens when they visit the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. He had been away from the team since March 16 due to family reasons. [NHL]

Here is a list of priorities for each one of the NHL’s most disappointing teams this season, including the Penguins. [Bleacher Report]