Pens Points: Storm Weathered

Just two days after blowing a 4-0 lead in Colorado, the Pittsburgh Penguins bounced back to secure a 4-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in Jake Guentzel’s return to Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby picked up where he left off from Sunday with three points and Bryan Rust netted his third game winning goal of the season to see the Penguins through. [Pensburgh]

Pens Points...

With Noel Acciari heading back to injured reserve, the long awaited callup of Sam Poulin has arrived. Despite battling injury himself, Poulin has posted 27 points in 36 AHL games this season, including 13 goals. [The Hockey News]

There’s nothing left to lose for the Penguins this season so regardless of how he plays, Poulin has to be in the lineup the rest of the way to be fully evaluated at the NHL level. [Pensburgh]

Last season, Poulin received his first taste of NHL action, but a lot has changed for him since the last time he suited up for an NHL game and he believes he’s better off as a player and a person since battling through struggles. [Penguins]

Any time a former player returns to suit up against his old teams emotions tend to run high, but that feeling was multiplied with the return of Jake Guentzel given how beloved he was among the his teammates and the fan base. [The Hockey News]

If the Penguins are lucky enough for their first round pick to be in the Top 10 of the upcoming NHL Draft, they will be able to hold onto it and send next season’s instead due to pick protections from the Erik Karlsson trade. [The Hockey News]

NHL News and Notes...

Some good news on the injury and coaching front for the slumping Winnipeg Jets. Star winger Gabe Vilardi and head coach Rick Bowness both returned to practice on Tuesday after their respective absences. [Sportsnet]