Pens Points: Columbus Collision

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

Jake Guentzel said following the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes that his “intention was to stay” with the Penguins. Is what Guentzel said a big deal? Could this alter his potential future with the Penguins? [PensBurgh]

The Penguins got an overtime point and beat the Hurricanes in regulation. They were on track to secure a top-10 draft pick based on their recent slide. Should they continue to lose the games they have left, the team could be on track to add what could be a major piece of their future. [PensBurgh]

Due to injury, the Penguins have seen something like a youth movement in their lineup. Defenseman Jack St. Ivany, Sam Poulin, Jonathan Gruden and others have provided the Penguins with a much-needed boost of energy down this final stretch. [Trib Live]

Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh in scoring by more than 20 points, but the Penguins are nowhere near a playoff spot. Has his impressive age-36 season been overshadowed by the team’s struggles? [The Hockey News]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Defenseman Ethan Bear will receive care from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. [NHL]

Oskar Sundqvist will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee. [NHL]