Pens Points: Geno Machino

Evgeni Malkin scored twice for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets to reach the 20-goal mark for the fifteenth time in his career. Drew O’Connor netted the game winner early in the third period and Sidney Crosby recorded a pair of assists, inching closer to locking down another point per game season. [Pensburgh]

Pens Points...

Jake Guentzel made some waves with his comments following his return to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night and Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas was asked to respond during a radio segment the next day. [The Hockey News]

Only four players remain from the last time the Penguins won a Stanley Cup, the Big Three and Bryan Rust. Despite the team’s struggles the last two seasons, Rust is confident in their ability to bounce back. [The Athletic $$]

Tristan Jarry was great for the Penguins in the first half of the season, keeping the Penguins afloat alongside Alex Nedeljkovic. That pace has no kept up however as Jarry has regressed badly in the second half. [Pensburgh]

Jansen Harkins, who has been out of action with an upper-body injury, was back on the ice this morning, skating on his own for nearly an hour before the morning skate. [The Hockey News]

There is no questions the Penguins will look much different next season than this season, but exactly who the new faces will be remains to be seen and the team will be calling on some young guns to make a jump. [The Hockey News]

If you were hoping the Penguins tried to move on from Ryan Graves this offseason you might not get your wish. Dubas seems to be on the side of keeping Graves b

NHL News and Notes...

According to reports, the Philadelphia Flyers continued rebuild seems to have been given a major boost as Russian goaltending prospect Ivan Fedotov is rumored to have been cleared to come to the United States. [Crossing Broad]