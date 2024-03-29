Malkin scores 20 goals in a season for 15th time in career

Evgeni Malkin has scored 20 goals in a season for the 15th time in his career.

Malkin’s two goals last night came during a 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets with his parents in attendance in Pittsburgh for the first time in years.

After the game, Malkin spoke about his parents being in attendance and said how it made him emotional and probably amped him up for the game a bit.

“They came yesterday,” Malkin said. They haven’t since I think 2018 or 2019. You know, it’s a long time ago.”

“I’m so mad they did not come in October or November,” Malkin added. “They want to watch a live game, finally - but I know they watch every game from the Internet, they wake up at 3 AM in my hometown and they watch every game, they know everything.”

With 20 goals this season, Malkin is now just the 31st player in NHL history to reach that threshold on 15 or more occasions.